Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 ended with a pair of shocking moments, which the showrunners have now opened up about.

Major spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 follow. Major spoilers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is Jenna Elfman’s Fear the Walking Dead character very much alive but she appears to have joined the enemy team, having hijacked Madison’s “Just in Case” supply car. Furthermore, her lover John stood in front of her when Alicia Clark took a shot at her, taking the bullet and collapsing. As it turns out, John is likely to survive the shot, if showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss’ comments are any indication.

“No, John Dorie is not dead,” Chambliss told EW. “At least not in that moment. There’s much more story to tell. We try to up the ante with every episode and keep the emotional twists and turns coming, and our goal is to continue that without spoiling anything anymore. I’ll just say, keep watching.”

As for what got these two groups to a point where a shootout is the only solution, the showrunners promise answer are coming. There are only two episodes remaining in the first half of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season, so the reveals are likely going to be poured on in the next new hours.

“It’s a very good question because at the end of the flashback story it seems like the stadium has had their victory,” Chambliss said. “But I think I can tell you it’s not as simple as that and there is a lot more story that will take place at the stadium to answer those questions about why things are so tense between both groups when it seems like they were resolved in the past.”

As it turns out, Alicia did truly believe Elfman’s character had perished. “They thought she was dead,” Goldberg said. “And that is a story that we will also tell. What resonated so much for us in that moment is the loss of hope in telling John Dorie that the woman he had been searching for didn’t make it out of the stadium. This episode is a lot about seeing how that loss weighs on John, how it changes him. We see him go to a pretty dark place at the beginning of the episode when he confronts the Vulture Edgar outside of the gas station. It’s just showing how loss affects him and it’s seeing the optimism and sort of innocence of Dorie fade a bit.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.