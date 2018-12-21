‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Stars are Down for ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Garret Dillahunt, who play lovebird couple June and John, are game for a crossover with The Walking Dead.

“I’d be down,” Elfman said at Fan Fest San Jose when asked about seizing an opportunity to go from one show to the other.

On where the typically flighty June would settle in, Elfman speculated, “I think it’d be a toss up between Alexandria and Hilltop. A lot’s changed at the Hilltop.”

Elfman added it would be “fun” to mix in with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who took advantage of a guard error to escape his Alexandria jail cell in The Walking Dead Season Nine winter finale.

“I’d love June to get in there with Negan. He needs a woman to get in there, a real woman, and set him straight,” she said.

Joked Dillahunt, “Maybe Lucille is her real name. You’ll show up and he’ll be like, ‘Lucille!’”

More seriously, Elfman said she hopes to work with longtime Walking Dead star Melissa McBride, who has since inked a hefty three-year franchise deal that could see Carol appear outside the mothership series.

“I would just love to go act with Melissa McBride, personally. That’s a dream of mine, somehow, in a pretend universe,” Elfman said. “I just love her so much.”

“I don’t know, now they’re like six years ahead again, right? They’re again ahead of us,” Dillahunt said of the six-year time jump that followed the exit of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

“But yeah, I’d love to work with a lot of those people, they’re great. I’ve gotten to know them so much better at the cons. And Melissa came and hang out at the set while we were shooting ‘Laura,’ incidentally, and it was great getting to know her.”

McBride’s Walking Dead co-star Lennie James was at the center of the first-ever crossover between the two series, which saw James’ Morgan head from Virginia to Texas.

Morgan formed a swift kinship with Dillahunt’s gunslinger John Dorie and became entangled with Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and her people as they battled both the aftermath of a massive storm and the unhinged Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins).

Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple, when appearing at San Diego Comic-Con in July, said the 18-month time jump that separated The Walking Dead Season Eight and Season Nine “does not” rule out future crossovers between the two series.

But, he added, “I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.“

While the door is open for small scale future mixing between the two shows, Elfman noted a merger between Fear and The Walking Dead — teased in the back half of Fear Season Four when Morgan nearly led his band of survivors to Alexandria — is not likely to happen as the budding Walking Dead Universe is focused on “expansion rather than consolidation.”

Fear the Walking Dead is now shooting Season Five to debut in 2019.