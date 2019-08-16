Fear the Walking Dead Will Tell Its Stories Differently in Season 6

Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Andrew Chambliss says the series’ big change that promises to reinvent the spinoff in its sixth season comes with a new approach to its storytelling.

“It’s something that we’re very excited about, and it’s really going to change the narrative approach of how we tell stories in Season 6,” Chambliss told TV Insider. “I don’t want to give away any more details than that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When appearing at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Chambliss and showrunning partner Ian Goldberg teased a season-ending twist that would propel the spinoff into its sixth year, freshly confirmed by AMC over Comic-Con weekend.

“Without giving something away, the world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it’s really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into Season 6, in a really big way,” Chambliss said. “We’re constantly striving to change what Fear is and reinvent it. So just as soon as everyone thinks they’ve figured out what we’re doing, we change things up, and that’s gonna continue through Season 5.”

The “big change” promised for the end of Season 5 is one built off this ongoing season and last year’s Season 4, both under Chambliss and Goldberg’s charge.

“We really see Season 5 as one big epic story, but as you’ll see if you continue to watch, it all builds to an ending which very much sets up what the design of Season 6 is going to be and we’ve been planning it for a while,” Goldberg added. “When you go back and watch it all, [what happens] might seem inevitable.”

Chambliss also teased what’s to come from Morgan (Lennie James) and the series’ newest additions, including Wes (Colby Hollman) and a character played by Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who joins in a recurring role.

“We’re going to see these characters look inward and deal with some things they haven’t dealt with before. At the same time, we’re going to have some fun,” Chambliss said of the unfolding Season 5B. “We have some fun new characters entering the show, and we also have some surprising characters entering the show. We’re going to expand the world in which Morgan and the rest of the characters are operating.”

Asked to summarize the remainder of the season in three words, Chambliss answered: “Search for home.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.