‘Game Of Thrones’ Taking A Page From ‘The Walking Dead’ For Final Season

With only one season remaining in Game of Thrones, the HBO series will learn from AMC‘s The Walking Dead when it comes to preventing spoilers.

In Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season, the drama in Westeros often leaked online ahead of any episodes airing due to hacks or spies on set revealing the show’s secrets. While the former won’t be combated with HBO’s new method, the spied are going to have a much more difficult time ruining the viewing experience for fans eager to learn who ends up on the throne.

According to HBO’s president of original programming Casey Bloys, Game of Thrones will film extra scenes and alternate endings to throw those folks off the scent of the one true ending.

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

This method was previously implemented by The Walking Dead when the AMC series was attempting to preserve the spoiler identity of Negan’s victims. The show’s sixth season ended in a cliffhanger with a baseball bat crashing down on the camera which was actually a character’s skull. In an effort to throw on-set spies off the victim’s true identity, the cast and crew filmed death scenes for each of the eleven characters who were possible victims.

HBO, however, may see little benefit despite the extra effort. Most of the Game of Thrones spoilers which surfacedonline in the show’s seventh season were the result of photos, scripts, or entire episodes being released online by hackers ahead of their airing.

Game of Thrones is expected to return for its eighth and final season in 2019. The Walking Dead returns on October 22.

(via Forbes)