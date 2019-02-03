How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere During the Super Bowl

AMC on Super Bowl Sunday released The Walking Dead‘s mid-season premiere to its on-demand subscription service AMC Premiere, one week before the zombie drama returns to the network with new episodes.

The upgrade, available for $4.99 per month, offers what the network calls “a premium AMC experience” that includes commercial-free previews of AMC original programming and other exclusive content.

So ready for The Walking Dead to come back. Can’t wait till next week? Watch the premiere episode of #TWD right now on AMC Premiere. //t.co/NdMhNai56n — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) February 3, 2019

“In addition to commercial-free viewing of our original series, AMC Premiere customers have enjoyed a variety of other benefits like early access to premieres and the ability to binge full seasons of some shows before they appear on our linear network,” Mac McKean, executive vice president of innovation for AMC Networks, said in a statement.

“Last fall, we offered the season nine premiere of The Walking Dead one day early and it resulted in the single biggest day of new sign-ups in the history of this new platform. In addition to this full week of early access to our mid-season premiere, we are planning to add bonus show content for AMC Premiere customers across the second half of season nine.”

The Walking Dead 909, ‘Adaptation,’ picks up immediately where the mid-season finale, ‘Evolution,’ left off: with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) surrounded by a swarm of Whisperers.

These new villains, named for their habit of speaking in hushed tones when traversing amongst the dead while clad in the flesh of walkers, have just killed interim Hilltop leader Jesus (Tom Payne) after issuing an ominous warning: “You are where you do not belong.”

Territorial and savage, the Whisperers will swiftly emerge as the primary threat moving forward, even as the long-imprisoned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has since been awarded his freedom by way of error in the mid-season finale.

“It’s gonna be a direct pickup. We’re gonna find out what happens to that group that was in the cemetery as they try to make their harrowing journey back home to bury Jesus,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW.

Alongside the introductions of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Whisperer second-in-command Beta (Ryan Hurst), the back half of the season will bring with it answers surrounding the mysteries of the matching ‘X’ scars spotted on Michonne and Daryl as well as answers about the strife that separated the formerly tight Hilltop and Alexandria communities.

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns to AMC with new episodes Sunday, February 10 at 9/8c.