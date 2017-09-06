Lauren Cohen says Maggie seeks vengeance in The Walking Dead

Spared the fate of her partner Glenn at the barbed end of Lucille in The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, Maggie may be an odd’s on favorite to get revenge on Negan.

That is according to the actress behind the presumed soon-to-be-leader of the Hilltop, Lauren Cohan.

“Negan gives Maggie vengeance, and I don’t think that she’s a vengeful person, but it’s going to be a really interesting push and pull this season,” Cohen told EW.com. “You’ll see how she lives on in honor of Glenn and in vengeance of Negan, and it’s a real war in her brain, and in protection of the baby. I really liked the fact that Glenn says, “I’ll find you,” because she takes him with her. It’s difficult to even encapsulate the grief like that.”

The grief could lead to Maggie carrying the spirit of Glenn with her through her journey.

It may also propel her to be more violent than she has been in recent epsiodes — as she was left out of some of the missions with Rick and the group shielding her because of the pregnancy.

“Negan already sees that Maggie has submitted in a way because she’s so physically crippled, and I think that once the worst has happened, then that surge of adrenaline comes and there’s nothing she can do. And there’s nothing left to do,” Cohen said. “There’s no worse case scenario now. But what Negan’s actions do to Maggie is light this crazy fuse. And we’ll see that burn pretty strong.”

Executive producer Greg Nicotero foretold the actions of the premiere in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, telling Brandon Davis that the show was set to follow the canon during this run of episodes more than ever.

“There are some great moments from the comic books that we’re going to get a chance to experience,” Nicotero said. “To me it feels like we may be a little closer in nature to certain beats in the graphic novel than we have in the past, but that could just be my interpretation of it.”

Assuming Nicotero is not sending a smokescreen and if the show continues to follow the comics, viewers could expect The Walking Dead to find a way to be more brutal than ever before.

Rick’s Alexandria group is poised to rally with the Hilltop as well as the Kingdom — and we already met King Ezekiel, his tiger, and team — to take on the Saviors in the bloodiest battles in the series’ history

As for Maggie’s evolution, it goes one step further and she becomes a leader of people.

Current Hilltop leader, Gregory, has already been portrayed on the screen as a coward and one to negotiate his survival versus fight for it. With a motivated Maggie — who has developed some diplomatic skills to go with her likebale personality and pragmatic fighting style — the transition time for her climb may be accelerated.

“There is a lot of anger ahead in this road for the group and it is a very complex season,” Cohen said. “This fallout now is so heavy. It’s really rich, and the places that we see everybody go, and the world everybody’s going into and how they are all dealing with losing Glenn and Abraham — it’s the linchpin.

“I mean, there’s been so much loss to this point, and this is just the entire house of cards.”

Next up is an episode titled, “The Cell”. It is described as, “A new group of survivors seem to have it all in their impressive community, however, there is a price.”

The Cell episode of The Walking Dead airs this Sunday on AMC.