Negan Details His Backstory in New The Walking Dead: Dead City Clip (Exclusive)

Negan and Maggie are teaming up. The Walking Dead: Dead City unites two of the unlikeliest of teammates within the vast Walking Dead world as Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters are forced to use each other to get back two people they care about. Much of The Walking Dead: Dead City revolves around the events of the critically-acclaimed The Walking Dead Season 6 finale and the Season 7 premiere, which saw Negan butcher Maggie’s husband Glenn with his barbed wire baseball bat. Even years removed from that moment, Maggie remains haunted by Negan’s actions.

Now operating in New York City, Maggie is on the search for her son, Hershel, who has been taken by The Croat. Negan’s past relationship with The Croat when they worked together for the Saviors makes him an asset to getting her son back, but his status as a wanted man all across Manhattan complicates matters. Perlie Armstrong, a marshal for the New Babylon Federation, is tasked with hunting down Negan.

Despite saving Perlie’s life in the previous episode, Perlie is married to his mission and threatens to execute Negan for his various crimes. In an exclusive The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 5 clip shared with ComicBook.com, Perlie continues to hold Negan at gunpoint the following day as they walk through NYC. You can watch the exclusive clip in the media player above.

The next episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on Sunday, July 16th on AMC. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for a postmortem with one of the cast members immediately after the episode airs!

What Drew Lauren Cohan to this TWD Spin-off?

“When [Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer] Scott [Gimple] came to us, we’ve sort of talked to him a few times about possible iterations of a spinoff. And then this sort of cinched in us in New York City on a mission, an undeniable mission,” Cohan told ComicBook.com. “That was going to allow us to look at these two people and really dig into [their dynamic]. That was really exciting to us because it’s almost like they take one mini step backward in order to say, ‘How do you really solve this? How do you really look at why they bring up what they bring up?’ And I think to have the familiarity with us, and then to take it and thrust it into New York City, it just sounded like it was going to be a pretty good time.”