Norman Reedus To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

On Wednesday night, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie drama, will likely be promoting more than the hit series. On Sunday night, Ride with Norman Reedus aired its first episode of Season 2, with a full season to follow.

Reedus joined The Walking Dead in its first season, quickly becoming a fan-favorite character exclusive to the TV series and not existing in Robert Kirkman’s comics. His character become synonymous with motorcycles and crossbows, prompting his motorcycle adventure show Ride.

Ride with Norman Reedus aired six episodes in 2016, featuring celebrity guests and friends of the actor. In its second season, The Walking Dead‘s Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Reedus for a ride, along with Dave Chappelle and an appearance by The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero.

With Daryl on a rogue mission to kill every last Savior, fans of The Walking Dead can expect the actor to spill some intel for the five remaining episodes of the show still set to air in 2017.

Also on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be Sean Astin and Pat McGann.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.