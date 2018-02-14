New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B Poster Released

A new poster for the back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season has been released.

The poster comes in promotion of the show as it airs internationally on Fox. Though it promotes the end of the war between Rick and Negan with its “The Last Stand” title sprawling across it, the devastation lays in the detail. Rick is not only carrying a gun but he also has the notes he was using to communicate with other generals in his army in the first half of Season Eight.

Check out the poster below.

A new trailer for the back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight was also released recently, revealing a slew of new information and potential spoilers. Among the reveals were Enid’s survival following the encounter with Oceanside fans saw in the Mid-Season finale and Eugene’s choice to continue aiding the Saviors by crafting bullets for their army. It all points to the potential continued use of milestone moments from The Walking Dead comics.

Still, Andrew Lincoln ominously promises the coming episodes will be heavily driven be the horrible loss Rick is forced to endure and is clearly in the aftermath of in the above poster. “All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Lincoln said. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.