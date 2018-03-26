Exclusive Deleted Scene from ‘The Robot Chicken Walking Dead’ Special

Worlds collided on Adult Swim last year when the creative forces behind Robot Chicken took on the dangerous and grotesque world of The Walking Dead.

The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking was a hilarious love letter to the AMC horror series, that made light of its rich and disturbing history. In honor of the special finally getting a Blu-ray release this week, Adult Swim has given us an exclusive deleted scene to share with you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video above, you can watch director Tom Sheppard and writer Mike Fasolo introduce the a deleted scene called “Patches.”

Rather than diving into actual content of The Walking Dead, as most of the special did, this scene is a commercial for the most popular eye patch store in the apocalypse. The deleted scene makes a little extra fun of characters like Carl and Glenn.

The all-star voice cast of the special includes The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lauran Cohan, Steven Yeun, and Sarah Wayne Callies. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick and actor Breckin Meyer (Road Trip) also lend their talents.

The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking will be available on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, March 27, selling for $18.94 and $14.97, respectively. The soundtrack from the special is already available for purchase and streaming.

Check out the Blu-ray/DVD special features:

Behind-the-Scenes Making of The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking

Commentary featuring Scott M. Gimple, Seth Green, Robert Kirkman, Matthew Senreich, and Tom Sheppard

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.