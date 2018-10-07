‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Remembers Scott Wilson

Less than 24 hours after the news first hit, fans and stars of The Walking Dead are still reeling over the death of fan-favorite actor Scott Wilson.

Now his co-star Norman Reedus, the Daryl Dixon actor, paid homage to his former screen partner with an epic picture that perfectly captures both actors’ playful demeanors. Take a look:

Wilson had a major impact on The Walking Dead, starring as the moral compass Hershel Greene for three seasons of the series. But his impressive acting credits go beyond the popular zombie series, as he also had memorable roles on In the Heat of the Night, In Cold Blood, The Ninth Configuration, and The Great Gatsby.

And though he appeared in recent series such as The OA, Bosch, Damien, and CSI, it’s his role as Hershel from The Walking Dead that earned the actor a ton of new fans. And AMC announced their plans to bring Wilson back for the ninth season of the series, possibly to commemorate Andrew Lincoln and on-screen daughter Lauren Cohan’s final episodes on the show.

AMC issued a statement to commemorate his legacy and mourn his tragic passing.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” said AMC’s statement. “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

Skybound, the company owned by series creator Robert Kirkman, also issued a statement celebrating his impact on the franchise.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76,” Skybound’s statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Wilson’s passing was announced about an hour after his return was revealed, and ComicBook.com learned that he finished filming his scenes. At least fans can look forward to his return to the series in Season 9, though it might be a bittersweet appearance.

The Walking Dead Season 9 premieres tonight on AMC.