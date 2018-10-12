‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Pens Tribute to Late Scott Wilson

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has memorialized late Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson with a moving tribute shared to Twitter.

It is almost impossible to describe how I feel about this man. He was beyond a hero, beyond a gem, he was the dearest treasure one could hope to know. I am so thankful to have had the honor to work with him & to call him my friend. RIP Mr Wilson, your light has enriched us all. pic.twitter.com/jEXKQKJgtt — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) October 12, 2018

Wilson died Saturday aged 76 following a battle with leukemia.

An hour before Wilson’s death became widespread on social media, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con Wilson and former co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha, would be returning to the series and reprising their roles in an upcoming Saeson Nine episode. As reported by ComicBook.com, Wilson had filmed his scenes before his death.

Hershel and Sasha will return alongside Shane Walsh, once partner and best friend of former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), again played by Jon Bernthal in a cameo appearance. The returns will mark the exit of Lincoln, who steps away from his role in Season Nine.

Gurira is the latest member of the Walking Dead family to remember Wilson: after his passing, cast and crew past and present paid tribute to Wilson across social media.

Emily Kinney, who played Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel and half-sister to Maggie (Lauren Cohan), remembered Wilson as “the best TV dad a girl could ask for” in a post published to Instagram. Cohan did not speak on Wilson’s death, instead sharing a photo of the pair hugging without comment.

Gurira’s Michonne will continue to play a significant role in The Walking Dead moving forward, stepping up as de facto leader of Alexandria once lover Rick Grimes is out of the picture.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.