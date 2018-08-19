Former ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Returning For ‘Talking Dead’

Sunday night’s episode of Talking Dead will feature a former Fear the Walking Dead star among a trio of guests.

Joining host Chris Hardwick to recap the new episode of Fear the Walking Dead will be Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss, actress and singer Deborah Joy Winans, and Fear‘s Ofelia actress Mercedes Mason. Mason exited the series in its third season when her Ofelia Salazar character succumbed to a wound inflicted by the zombie virus. Chambliss and Mason never worked together on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mason is among most of the show’s original cast who have now left the AMC series. Along with Mason are Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Cliff Curtis, and several others. Most recently, a former actress who appeared in Season Three claimed the original Fear the Walking Dead died with its previous season, ahead of the crossover’s arrival with Lennie James and his Morgan Jones character from The Walking Dead. Mason’s Ofelia is barred from returning from the series, thanks to Ruben Blades’ Daniel Salazar being forced to put his own daughter down in an effort to prevent reanimation.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×10 is titled, “Close Your Eyes.” The official synopsis for Close Your Eyes reads, “Alicia’s forced to reckon with an agonizing past while seeking refuge from a storm.” The episode will be centered entirely around Alycia Debnam-Carey‘s Alicia Clark, the last remaining member of the Clark family. The episode is written by Shintaro Shimosawa and directed by Michael Satrazemis.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!