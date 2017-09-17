Following Sunday night’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC’s recap series Talking Dead will offer insight from the episode as two special guests joining host Chris Hardwick.

Sitting on the Talking Dead couch will be Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo and Lola actress Lisandra Tena. While Tena is new to Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo debuted on Fear the Walking Dead late in its first season. He quickly became a fan-favorite cast member due in large part to Strand’s cunning and sly characteristics with a slick delivery for each line. A blooper reel at San Diego Comic Con featuring Domingo dancing to Michael Jackon’s music didn’t hurt the actor’s case, either.

Domingo, however, has also appeared on Talking Dead numerous times, including during last week’s midseason premiere recap. For Tena, this will be the actress’ first time on the show.

Outside of her new role on Fear the Walking Dead, Tena is best recognized for a pair of episodes of Chicago P.D. in which she played Lina Ochoa. Her character is crucial to series now, as she controls the best supply of water ever introduced in the apocalypse.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 3×11 is called “La Serpiente.” The official synopsis for La Serpiente reads, “Following the rekindling of an old friendship, a mission is launched to replenish the Ranch’s water supply by seeking the help of another community.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.