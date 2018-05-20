Following Fear the Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a pair of guests in-studio to recap: Gale Anne Hurd and Garret Dillahunt.

The Chris Hardwick-hosted AMC talk show will be on later than usual, which has become a trend for its Fear the Walking Dead recaps, as a new episode of Into the Badlands will fill create an hour-long gap. Talking Dead is set to begin airing at 11:06 pm ET.

Hurd is an executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead, as well as The Walking Dead. She is also well known for her work on the Terminator films, The Punisher movie, and more iconic geek titles. She also oversees Lore, a new series on Amazon.

Dillahunt joined Fear the Walking Dead in its current season, playing the gunslinging cowboy character of John Dorie. Episode 4×05 unveiled key details for the character, such as his home and relationship tp Laura. Episode 4×06 will continue to explore his nature as tensions rise between the Vultures and his group of survivors.

The actor has long been familiar with the Dead universe, once campaigning for the role of Negan on the flagship series. As it turns out, he came closer than some may have thought. “I was a fan, and I did meet Scott Gimple over the phone, as we talked about Negan possibilities,” Dillahunt admits. “As he talked about it with many people. And I was not available to do it anyway. I was doing Hand of God on Amazon, but it started a relationship with us. And then I enjoyed kind of messing with people about it, as if I’d had an actual shot. I don’t know I’d be a good Negan anyway.”

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 is titled, “Just in Case.” The official synopsis for Just in Case reads, “Strand wrestles with Madison’s decisions. Meanwhile, things take an unexpected turn at the Stadium.” The episode will feature the show’s entire ensemble as multiple timelines remain a factor with only three episodes remaining in Season Four’s first half. Given the shocking nature of the episode’s ending, many fans might be turning to Talking Dead in hopes of some answers.

Episode 4×06 of Fear the Walking Dead is directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, from a script penned by Richard Naing.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.