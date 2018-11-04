‘Talking Dead’ Guests For Rick’s Final ‘Walking Dead’ Episode Revealed

Following Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have an ensemble of guests on hand to recap Rick’s final episode.

Following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be joined by Andrew Lincoln, Scott M. Gimple, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Melissa McBride. A slew of former and current cast members will also join the show via pre-recorded messages and surprise appearances to wish Lincoln a proper farewell from the AMC show he helped build.

Lincoln joined The Walking Dead in its first episode as Rick Grimes, having played the part since 2010. Season Nine was revealed to be his last, as the actor is looking to head home to spend more time with his family. McBride also joined The Walking Dead in its first season, playing Carol Pelettier, one of the few remaining original characters.

Gimple served as The Walking Dead‘s showrunner for several years before shifting to a chief content officer role in 2018. He will have some big announcements to make during the Talking Dead episode.

Brown is a Walking Dead super fan and actress best known for her role on Community.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After.” The official synopsis for What Comes After reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero on a script from Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

Following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, Comicbook.com’s After the Dead will be live with director and executive producer Greg Nicotero from his and Norman Reedus’ restaurant on the show’s Senoia, Georgia set. To watch, follow ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page to be notified when the show is live.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.