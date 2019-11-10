Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap the latest hour of AMC’s zombie drama but also take a look at the future of the series and franchise. Chris Hardwick will host the new episode of Talking Dead which begins at 10:07pm ET, immediately following Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead. The guests on Talking Dead will be Sinbad, Jaime King, and Scott Gimple.

Sinbad is an actor best known for his titles from 20 years ago like Jingle All The Way, Conehead, and Good Burger. King is best known for appearances in Sin City and My Bloody Valentine. Gimple is the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe and served as showrunner on The Walking Dead for several years, through the show’s eighth season.

Talking Dead teased some possible news about the Rick movies and other expansions of The Walking Dead universe from Gimple. “The Whisperer War… a new spin-off series… Rick’s movies… Maggie’s return,” the official Talking Dead account wrote on Twitter. “There’s a lot going on in TWD universe and it’s all overseen by EP and Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple.”

The Whisperer War… A new spin-off series… Rick’s movie… Maggie’s return… There’s A LOT going on in #TWD universe and it’s all overseen by EP and Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple! So what questions do you have about all things TWD? Let us know using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/4KKm543U07 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) November 5, 2019

The Walking Dead Episode 10×06 is titled, “Bonds.” The official synopsis for Bonds reads, “Carol and Daryl go on a stake out mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Kevin Deiboldt. The episode is scheduled to run for a slightly extended run time, concluding at 10:07pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead airs.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC, with only three episodes remaining this year.