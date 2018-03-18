Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, AMC’s Talking Dead recap show will feature a trio of guests with host Chris Hardwick: Andrew J. West, Yvette Nicole Brown, and a surprise The Walking Dead cast member.

Andrew J. West is best known to fans as the Terminus leader Gareth. The actor played the horrifying part for a few episodes back in The Walking Dead‘s fifth season, after rounding up the show’s key characters into a train car for harvesting in its Season Four finale. He is also known for roles in Bipolar and Under the Dome.

Brown is recognized as one of The Walking Dead‘s biggest superfans, regularly appearing on Talking Dead, but earned her right to be there with a hilarious role on the NBC show Community.

The surprise cast member will be chosen from a slim number of actors who are currently stateside, as much of The Walking Dead cast has spent their week touring Europe between their weekends with Walker Stalker London and Walker Stalker Germany. It does not necessarily imply a character will be dying, though. One week ago, Talking Dead booked a surprise cast member who turned out to be Enid actress Katelyn Nacon, and Enid is very much alive!

Episode 8×12 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The Key.” The official synopsis for The Key reads, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors.” The episode will follow an unexpected girl’s trip for Maggie, Enid, and Michonne while Rick and Negan will finally come face to face, in the mean time.

Episode 8×12 is directed by The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero. It is written by Channing Powell and Corey Reed, and features a large amount of cast members with only a small handful being sidelined. There are only five episodes remaining in The Walking Dead Season Eight.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.