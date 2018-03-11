Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, AMC’s Talking Dead will have a pair of guests joining host Chris Hardwick; Denise Huth and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Huth is an executive producer of The Walking Dead, presenting an opportunity for some enthusiastic insight for the five episodes remaining in the show’s eighth season or beyond, following Episode 8×11.

Mowry-Housley is best known for her Sister Sister series with sibling Tia Mowry. Since the Disney series, she has appeared in Tia & Tamera, The Hot Chick, Seventeen Again, and Twitches Too. A longtime fan of The Walking Dead, Mowry-Housley appeared on an episode of Talking Dead in 2016.

Most of The Walking Dead‘s cast members are likely unavailable for Talking Dead as they attend Walker Stalker Con in London over the weekend.

Episode 8×11 is titled, “Dead or Alive Or.” The official synopsis for Dead or Alive Or reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith gets tested.”

The new episode will be a mix of important characters in the AMC show, following the aftermath of Carl’s death as the story cruises toward the conclusion of Rick and Negan’s feud. While Negan will play a part in Episode 8×11, it is the first installment of the current season in which Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes does not appear.

Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel will have yet another breakout episode on Sunday night as his character battles an illness en route to the Hilltop community. Alongside Doctor Carson, Gabriel’s faith will be tested as they try to escape the Saviors. Following the episode, Gilliam will join ComicBook.com’s After the Dead recap show from an exclusive interview.

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead is hosted by The Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis and fellow expert Janell Wheeler. During the 30-minute episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel, Davis and Wheeler will engage a live comment section and share their thoughts of The Walking Dead‘s most recent episodes as well as what to expect from future installments.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.