Terry O’Quinn Addresses Possibility His Character Is Thanos of The Walking Dead Universe

Lost star Terry O’Quinn has joined the world of The Walking Dead, and he’s ready to upset the status quo a little bit. O’Quinn, who has also appeared in Hawaii Five-0 and Resident Alien, plays Major General Beale in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (also known as the Rick and Michonne show), and he played coy about the magnitude of his character’s impact on the world of the show. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis about the new series, O’Quinn thought it was “interesting” to hear speculation comparing Beale to Marvel’s Thanos — the big bad who tied the first decade of movies together.

It’s an interesting concept, in part, because producers have not ruled out the idea of a crossover story to bring various different Walking Dead universe casts together in the future. Of course, while he himself didn’t rule out the “Thanos theory, O’Quinn stopped short of confirming it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s an interesting feeling that you expressed there,” O’Quinn said. “You say, ‘I feel like he could be,’ I say, ‘I’m glad it feels like he could be.’”

Per its official synopsis, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). The cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl Thorne, Matthew Jeffers (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Nat, Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as Major General Beale, and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) as Jadis.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.