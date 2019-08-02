Best The Walking Dead Meme Ever is Perfect For Season 10

The Walking Dead is losing fan-favorite characters left and right in recent seasons. It’s like the Avengers: Infinity War of character deaths and exits but instead of being packed into one conclusive scene where fans expect their favorites to ultimately return, The Walking Dead has lost the likes of Shane, Merle, Carl, Abraham, Maggie, Rick, and more over the course of nine years (and, soon, Michonne). Now, the perfect meme imagines their return for Season 10.

In a meme combining the return of the fallen heroes from Avengers: Infinity War in Avengers: Endgame with Season 10 of The Walking Dead, the fallen or otherwise exited faces of Merle, Shane, Sale, Glenn, Carl, Abraham, Tara, Enid, and Henry return through Doctor Strange’s portals. It’s actually the help Daryl and Michonne could use in their current war against the Whisperers, though most of these characters would be pretty puzzled by the new threat.

Check out what might be the best Walking Dead meme ever, below…

The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account also had a little fun with the meme, joking that they now have to re-write the Season 10 finale.

smh now we have to re-write the Season 10 Finale — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 2, 2019

More realistically, The Walking Dead is heading into its tenth season with a massive ensemble still remaining on the show.

“One of the great things from the comic book that we got really excited about, there’s this idea of propaganda and paranoia, and this idea of ‘silence the Whisperers,’ which [creator] Robert Kirkman played really well,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “So there’s definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that’s very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there’s just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel.”

The show is also set to undergo another time jump, though it might not be as larger as the ones seen in the show in the past. “We’re also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we’re just not really in that period of time anymore. So we’re working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we’ve done on the show, which I’m super-excited about,” Kang said. “[Director and executive producer Greg Nicotero] has been in rehearsals for some stuff we’re about to shoot that I think is pretty cool. That’s some of the stuff that look-wise, feel-wise is unique to the start of season 10.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres on October 6 on AMC.