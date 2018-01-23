Princess Fights New World Order On New ‘The Walking Dead’ Cover

One of The Walking Dead‘s newest characters is going head to head with its newest group in the cover of issue #178.

Princess, in all of her colorful glory, appears to be throwing down with New World Order soldiers on the cover of April’s issue of The Walking Dead. Before readers start to think either of the fighters here are a villain, though, it’s worth noting The Walking Dead historically has misleading or metaphorical titles and covers to keep readers off the spoiler scents.

Check out the cover below!

“I fell for it just as much as you,” The Walking Dead editor Sean Mackiewicz wrote in issue #175’s Letter Hacks section. “‘New World Order’ — new community, new friends, new enemies, all-new everything… and then–BAM-the past catches up to one of our most beloved characters. Is a reunion in store for Michonne? I hope so…”

The Walking Dead‘s writer and creator Robert Kirkman chimed in about the sure-to-be epic new story arc, as well. “I hope the end of [issue #175] caught you off guard,” Kirkman wrote. “This is either leading to the most positive and optimistic storyline in The Walking Dead history… or the darkest one… we’ll just have to wait and see.” For more details and a complete break down of the first issue of The Walking Dead‘s New World Order arc, check out the video review at the top of the page!

The first issue of the New World Order arc which published in January saw Michonne’s group introduced to the Commonwealth community. According the community’s representative Lance Hornsby, there are more than 50,000 people living within the community’s walls. Princess’ apparent feud with the soldiers, however, may have been teased when she was excluded as a member of Michonne’s group during their arrival interrogation.

The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.