The Walking Dead to Highlight 49-Hour Zombie Attack

Alexandria is under attack. In The Walking Dead 10×03, “Ghosts,” the walled-off community led by Michonne (Danai Gurira) is worn down to exhaustion by a seemingly endless stream of the undead. Alexandria’s defense against the deluge of walkers lasts for 49 stress-filled hours, adding to already growing tensions and paranoia caused by the neighboring Whisperers. Carol (Melissa McBride) suspects their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), is directing walkers from the massive horde she once used to threaten Daryl (Norman Reedus), but acolyte Gamma (Thora Birch) denies the Whisperers’ involvement when instructing Michonne to meet with Alpha at the North border.

In the opening minutes from Sunday’s episode, published by AMC, the survivors are split into three task forces. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will guard the gate from the northern wave of walkers coming from the direction of the border, while Aaron (Ross Marquand) takes troops on a mission to break up the southern wave before it hits the wall. This episode teams a begrudging Aaron with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who would much rather hang back and pick tomatoes. Lastly, Michonne, Daryl and Carol are instructed to meet with Alpha at the border, under orders to meet unarmed.

But Carol, already wanting revenge on Alpha for her murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz) and disapproving of Daryl and Michonne’s strict adherence to Alpha’s imposed rules, conceals a handgun — a move that will could have dire consequences for our group.

“If you look at all the things that have happened to Carol, she’s lost so much, you know? And she’s become very damaged because of it,” Reedus said at ACE Comic Con Midwest when previewing Daryl and Carol’s complicated relationship in Season 10. “So there’s a lot of that kind of relationship this year.”

Viewers can brace themselves for Carol’s first face-to-face confrontation with Alpha this season, which could be the scene showrunner Angela Kang previously called “epic.”

“I mean, we’re gonna see some Carol-Alpha, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Kang said during TWD‘s Season 10 Preview Special. “I’m just thinking about this scene that they have together which is just epic, that’s so cool. Yeah, there’s a little bit of a beef there.”

And director Greg Nicotero, who ended the season opener with a Carol and Alpha staredown, is on record saying a physical fight between the two should be expected.

“Knowing Carol’s history, I think [a smackdown is] pretty likely,” Nicotero recently told TVLine. “She really doesn’t take things lying down.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.