Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×06, 'The King, the Widow, and Rick.'

Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×06, “The King, the Widow, and Rick.”

Rick’s efforts to recruit Jadis and the Scavengers in the fight against Negan backfired, leaving the Alexandrian leader tied up all Naked and Afraid in the junkyard while Carol failed to get a disillusioned Ezekiel to return to his rightful place as king. Jesus lived up to his name, successfully convincing Maggie to spare their Savior prisoners and instead lock them away in a newly constructed jail cell despite the clear danger they now pose to the small farming community.

Michonne and Rosita’s trip to the Sanctuary saw the pair thwarting a plot that would have freed Negan and most of the Savior army, who are currently contained to the Sanctuary — trapped by a massive horde of walkers unleashed on the compound in 8×01. Daryl and Tara plot to end the war early, against Rick’s orders, while Carl defied Rick in his own way by tracking down the stranger encountered early on in the season 8 premiere.

Carl found the starving loner (Avi Nash) — who revealed himself to be Siddiq from the comics — who he’ll be bringing to Alexandria to integrate into the community.

The Internet on Siddiq

The Walking Dead fans have trust issues, understandably, but they’re (mostly) agreeing with Carl’s judgement of character and his call to bring newcomer Siddiq into the fold — even if helping the stranger did nearly cost Carl his life. 

The Internet on the King

A broken Ezekiel has the internet feeling some kind of way. 

The facade is shattered. He’s not King Ezekiel. He’s just some guy, but that’s not what the Kingdom needs right now. “You make me feel real,” Ezekiel tells Carol. “Not a fiction. Real.” 

A tearful Carol reciprocates. “You are real,” she assures him. “To me. To the Kingdom. The people need their king to lead them.”  

Despite Carol’s passionate pep talk — and the biggest sign yet that the show is headed for a Carol and Ezekiel romance — Ezekiel admits he can’t do it. It became All Out War as Caryl (Carol + Daryl) shippers and Carol + Ezekiel (Cazekiel?) shippers expressed which pairing they want to see through emotionally charged tweets and appropriate reaction GIFs. 

The Internet on the Widow

Maggie — steered by her conscious in the form of the watch that was passed down from Hershel to Glenn — ultimately decided to spare the lives of the captured Saviors, a decision that a good portion of the internet has deemed a bad call. It may be the humanitarian thing to do — and, hell, maybe even the right thing — but the consensus seems to be that hosting prisoners within your gates will end badly. Because this is The Walking Dead

The Internet on Rick

“The Saviors are finished,” Rick told Jadis, perhaps prematurely, showing off the Polaroids taken after each victory over the Saviors. “Took down their outposts. Negan and his people are trapped by walkers, hundreds of them. Until they surrender or we end them. That’s their choice. Now I’m giving one to you. I get it. You take, don’t bother. You took Negan’s deal, I’m here to offer a better one. My people will win. Your choice is to forget Negan, switch sides again, and be a part of the next world that Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom will build together. Or we destroy you.”

Jadis refuses on behalf of the Scavengers, who take Rick prisoner, knowing he’s there alone. The internet wasted no time aiming their “you done goofed” memes at Rick: 

 

 

 

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

