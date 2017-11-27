Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×06, “The King, the Widow, and Rick.”

Rick’s efforts to recruit Jadis and the Scavengers in the fight against Negan backfired, leaving the Alexandrian leader tied up all Naked and Afraid in the junkyard while Carol failed to get a disillusioned Ezekiel to return to his rightful place as king. Jesus lived up to his name, successfully convincing Maggie to spare their Savior prisoners and instead lock them away in a newly constructed jail cell despite the clear danger they now pose to the small farming community.

Michonne and Rosita’s trip to the Sanctuary saw the pair thwarting a plot that would have freed Negan and most of the Savior army, who are currently contained to the Sanctuary — trapped by a massive horde of walkers unleashed on the compound in 8×01. Daryl and Tara plot to end the war early, against Rick’s orders, while Carl defied Rick in his own way by tracking down the stranger encountered early on in the season 8 premiere.

Carl found the starving loner (Avi Nash) — who revealed himself to be Siddiq from the comics — who he’ll be bringing to Alexandria to integrate into the community.

The Internet on Siddiq

The Walking Dead fans have trust issues, understandably, but they’re (mostly) agreeing with Carl’s judgement of character and his call to bring newcomer Siddiq into the fold — even if helping the stranger did nearly cost Carl his life.

Carl about to get roughed up he’s trusting too many strange people #DemDeadz #TWD #TheWalkingDead — RiceBall (@Feedmericeballs) November 27, 2017

CARL NEVER STAYS IN THE HOUSE, I SWEAR. #TheWalkingDead — danilo nashville ? (@samuraijauregui) November 27, 2017

Idk how I️ feel about Saddiq but I hope he’s good. Because we need more people on our team #TheWalkingDead — HumbleSpirit❤️ (@Chynarosa) November 27, 2017

What the hell is Carl’s obsession with this strange man?!? Has he learnt nothing in 8 seasons?? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/tgDtlSutIR — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) November 27, 2017

Carl being a good kid in the apocalypse. Awww. This Siddiq seems like a good guy. #TheWalkingDead — M (@stefanopoulosm) November 27, 2017

#TheWalkingDead 137? HOLLY SHIT!!! Get Saddiq a spot on the squad pronto! — Wall Street Warrior (@BKs_KWill) November 27, 2017

me trying to figure out if siddiq is good or bad… #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Ex6ektypFp — Brynn Ross (@brynnrosss) November 27, 2017

i love siddiq already, i hope he sticks around #TheWalkingDead — jules dixon (@ethirleal) November 27, 2017

#TheWalkingDead Carl recruiting people in the middle of a war pic.twitter.com/6rF4IhbA9Q — Sam (@thisisreallysam) November 27, 2017

Carl,why are you talking to a stranger in the woods? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dUDajKOaxX — Elise (@TeamRickandIlsa) November 27, 2017

I feel like this man is conning Carl. He does not need to be in the woods with one d@mn eye. You need peripheral vision in dem there woods, lol. #thewalkingdead #TheWalkingDead — Badmamajama7 (@sdjw03) November 27, 2017

#TWD #TheWalkingDead



Really hopin Saddiq gon be chill and not kill our boy Carl pic.twitter.com/4nCz2HEfu4 — Classic_Emily (@Yeah_PriddyMuch) November 27, 2017

Carl’s disobeying Rick and taking Sadiq back to ASZ. Let’s hope Rick was wrong and Carl shows his dad that some people are worth saving. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yP1KaUs9oV — StarryMag (@StarryMag) November 27, 2017

The Internet on the King

A broken Ezekiel has the internet feeling some kind of way.



The facade is shattered. He’s not King Ezekiel. He’s just some guy, but that’s not what the Kingdom needs right now. “You make me feel real,” Ezekiel tells Carol. “Not a fiction. Real.”



A tearful Carol reciprocates. “You are real,” she assures him. “To me. To the Kingdom. The people need their king to lead them.”

Despite Carol’s passionate pep talk — and the biggest sign yet that the show is headed for a Carol and Ezekiel romance — Ezekiel admits he can’t do it. It became All Out War as Caryl (Carol + Daryl) shippers and Carol + Ezekiel (Cazekiel?) shippers expressed which pairing they want to see through emotionally charged tweets and appropriate reaction GIFs.

Carol looks like she’s picking up Ezekiel’s slack. Maybe if he can’t recover from his Shiva loss she can become the Queen. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dpElkhqQe7 — StarryMag (@StarryMag) November 27, 2017

Carol is a kid magnet . . All the kids she meets ends up dead #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mqTnUD7S7I — Samari Rose (@xoxsimply_mee) November 27, 2017

Jerry telling Carol that the king is not receiving visitors. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xI0JUfOWpK — Heather Calkins (@TheHCalkins) November 27, 2017

King Ezekiel just told Carol she makes him feel real. Daryl needs to hurry up and come claim his woman. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #DeadBuzz pic.twitter.com/okvHkKpHsh — мï©ħεℓℓε Ð (@MichelleSD1) November 27, 2017

Ezekiel and Carol is the realist thing we all need right now ???? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7GYFm4J5y9 — renee smith (@Reneemichelle20) November 27, 2017

The Internet on the Widow

Maggie — steered by her conscious in the form of the watch that was passed down from Hershel to Glenn — ultimately decided to spare the lives of the captured Saviors, a decision that a good portion of the internet has deemed a bad call. It may be the humanitarian thing to do — and, hell, maybe even the right thing — but the consensus seems to be that hosting prisoners within your gates will end badly. Because this is The Walking Dead.

Why is Maggie even letting Gregory talk??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/d6U2w5fSGO — Randy Watson (@CCPriceless) November 27, 2017

Gregory really still calls Maggie, Margaret? Why is he still here? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ApQUZDhzBi — Audrey Clifford (@audreymclifford) November 27, 2017

“You’re handy Margaret.” How many times does Maggie have to teach you this lesson old man?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TAt4S13hIx — Ricky Dicky Do Grime (@AnnFangirl000) November 27, 2017

Real footage of Jesus every time someone confronts him about his train wreck decision to take prisoners #TheWalkingDead #mrniceguy #jesus #alloutwar pic.twitter.com/zU4EeuBDiW — ✨ChampagneAndStars✨ (@krazyjenni) November 27, 2017

somebody need to give jesus the cliffsnotes on being the voice of righteous indignation, character, in the apocalypse.



it can drastically shorten your tenure.#TheWalkingDead #TWD #TheKingTheWidowAndRick — Ninja Kitty Boop (@2KllMckngBrd) November 27, 2017

I take it back. Gregory is right. Jesus is becoming a liability. #TheWalkingDead — Thalia Al Gul (@SuliaJenifa) November 27, 2017

Yeah man I just don’t think Jesus really understands what the fuck actually went down when Negan killed our pizza boy #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RDeF3iQFtY — ً (@TheMaysRemix) November 27, 2017

Let the walkers have em, Jesus. It’s not a time for sob stories. #TheWalkingDead — Kait Kanzler (@paddlefans) November 27, 2017

Watching Maggie put Gregory in the pin with the Saviors like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fCZ9DbB38z — Kendra Sisneros (@KennyLeeSissy) November 27, 2017

I have a feeling Jesus’ good intentions will eventually get him or his friends killed. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jzIbGEQs34 — StarryMag (@StarryMag) November 27, 2017

Everybody is making stupid decisions this episode!! Rick trying to get traitors back, Jesus trying to save the saviors, carol just took this little kid to the battle field ?!! ??#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/u6jz9NYePh — Myah? (@MyahElaine) November 27, 2017

Jesus: Let’s just give away precious food and clean water to the people who tried to kill us. No biggie. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RUI66pwtyp — Qwassie (@Qwassie) November 27, 2017

The Internet on Rick

“The Saviors are finished,” Rick told Jadis, perhaps prematurely, showing off the Polaroids taken after each victory over the Saviors. “Took down their outposts. Negan and his people are trapped by walkers, hundreds of them. Until they surrender or we end them. That’s their choice. Now I’m giving one to you. I get it. You take, don’t bother. You took Negan’s deal, I’m here to offer a better one. My people will win. Your choice is to forget Negan, switch sides again, and be a part of the next world that Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom will build together. Or we destroy you.”



Jadis refuses on behalf of the Scavengers, who take Rick prisoner, knowing he’s there alone. The internet wasted no time aiming their “you done goofed” memes at Rick:

#TheWalkingDead the garbage people: betray us rick: let’s make a deal me: pic.twitter.com/qUopRWMDry — Sam (@thisisreallysam) November 27, 2017

Rick I know we’re a little desperate but we ain’t trash people desperate are we??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EBJdNgmWRa — ? (@krisIetangs) November 27, 2017

#TWD Rick, I like you but you are so dumb sometimes. Just slaughter the trash people already. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fQsMet5QYv — Tricia Grace (@sapphiremoon01) November 27, 2017

Yeah Rick, until she finds another deal better than yours… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/L8JvwbuKh7 — Jennifer (@WickidJenn) November 27, 2017

Rick’s plot armor so thick, he can just walk into the enemy’s territory alone and definitely won’t die #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CR8yoIxJO2 — Rizzy (@A1Rizzy) November 27, 2017

shouldn’t he know already not to trust them. i mean come on, rick. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OHzuie0uxA — aliyana♡ (@vivalaaliyana) November 27, 2017

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

