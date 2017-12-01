Daryl’s Plan Revealed, Crossover Character Returns In ‘The Walking Dead’ Preview

A new preview for The Walking Dead Episode 8×07 has been released and it is quite revealing for the Time For After episode.

At the top of the preview, Daryl’s plan in to attack the Sanctuary is revealed. “We cover you with crossfire with the upper windows,” Michonne said. “You crash the truck into the walkers and through the building.” Tara is immediately on board with Daryl, while Michonne seems skeptic. “It’s risky,” Michonne adds. “They could see the truck coming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tara, however, insists the Saviors have no more weapons.

Then, reinforcing the plan, is the reappearance of Morgan armed with a sniper rifle. “You got me,” Morgan said. “Other snipers, too. Saviors see you coming, we’ve got you covered. Whatever it takes. I want it done.”

Daryl is ready to go once Morgan joins the plan but Rosita is the one suggesting backtracking to follow Rick’s plan. “Why don’t we just wait it out like we planned?” Rosita asks. “Michonne’s right. What you’re talking about is risky. Things could go bad.”

Daryl counters by claiming they don’t have the numbers to take on the Saviors without the Kingdom but that’s why Rick is talking to the Scavengers, apparently. “I believe in Rick Grimes,” Rosita says to end the clip.

While the fate of Daryl’s plan won’t be revealed until Sunday night’s new episode, the return of Morgan indicates his walking off alone in the woods wasn’t the beginning of his crossover with Fear the Walking Dead. Instead, the character will tell his story through the remainder of The Walking Dead Season 8 before the work Lennie James is currently doing in Austin, Texas is revealed in Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.