Sunday’s installment of The Walking Dead, ‘The Lost and the Plunderers,’ marked the first episode […]

Sunday’s installment of The Walking Dead, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” marked the first episode in a world without Carl Grimes.

As Rick and Michonne attempt to pick up the pieces, Negan sends right-hand-man Simon to deal with Jadis and the Scavengers.

Elsewhere, Enid and Aaron journey to Oceanside to recruit soldiers to their cause, while Rick and Michonne run into unexpected complications at the junkyard.

But I’ve Got a Blank Space Carl, and I’ll Write Your Name

8×10 marks the first episode without Carl actor Chandler Riggs’ name in the opening titles sequence, taking longtime fans on a little feel trip:

Simon Says You’re Wrong

Bye, Felicias

Enid and Aaron ventured to the isolationist Oceanside community in a vain attempt to recruit the hidden community to their cause. 

Cyndie — who has become de facto leader following the death of her grandmother, Natania, at Enid’s hands — ultimately decided to let Enid and Aaron live, but refused to get involved in the ongoing conflict between Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom and the Saviors.

 

The Scavengers

The flip-flopping Scavengers are back, and fans found their return to be, well, trash.

Dead Scavengers

An increasingly impatient and angry Simon, fed up with Jadis and the Scavengers’ double dealings, ordered his band of Saviors massacre the garbage people — bringing an end to a group that can only be described as The Walking Dead‘s version of Jar Jar Binks.

You could say Simon… took out the trash.

Carl’s Letter to Negan

One of Carl’s final acts was to pen a stack of letters — one of which was addressed to Negan. An exhausted Rick, struggling to accept the loss of his son, opened the letter meant for his arch enemy.

Carl’s letter to Negan has yet to be fully revealed, but Negan’s bummed reaction to learning of Carl’s death caught some fans by surprise:

