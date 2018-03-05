Sunday’s installment of The Walking Dead, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” marked the first episode in a world without Carl Grimes.

As Rick and Michonne attempt to pick up the pieces, Negan sends right-hand-man Simon to deal with Jadis and the Scavengers.

Elsewhere, Enid and Aaron journey to Oceanside to recruit soldiers to their cause, while Rick and Michonne run into unexpected complications at the junkyard.

But I’ve Got a Blank Space Carl, and I’ll Write Your Name

8×10 marks the first episode without Carl actor Chandler Riggs’ name in the opening titles sequence, taking longtime fans on a little feel trip:

When Chandler Riggs is out of the intro ☹️#thewalkingdead — Corey ⚾ (@Jdiekmangirl63) March 5, 2018

Chandler Riggs’ name isn’t in the credits for the first time since the show started. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/65Dr8uH1go — Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) March 5, 2018

it’s sad seeing @chandlerriggs not in the theme song anymore #thewalkingdead — Joshua Hisoler (@joshhiso) March 5, 2018

OMG THEY LEFT A FUCKING SPACE WHERE CHANDLER RIGGS’ NAME WAS IN THE INTRO JEUSNWLSJDJJAK ????#TheWalkingDead — Ujeen (@EugeneSDMN) March 5, 2018

I don’t see @chandlerriggs‘ name during the opening credits and I am #SHOOKETH. #TheWalkingDead — Brandon Russ: In stunning 3-D! (@B___Rizzle) March 5, 2018

What makes it worse is that his part of the intro is blank just like Sarah Wayne Callies after Lori died #TheLostAndThePlunderers #TheWalkingDead — the murphy (@lenniesmorgan) March 5, 2018

At least they left the credits blank for you, respect @chandlerriggs @#TheWalkingDead — Victor Blas (@Meteorgun7) March 5, 2018

Well um @chandlerriggs name isn’t on the opening credits of #TheWalkingDead anymore and I’m just a little bit emotionally distraught .. OK maybe a lot — Raven ? (@ravencheater) March 5, 2018

Simon Says You’re Wrong

Negan trying not to kill Simon during this conversation: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lVs6Nc3tDS — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) March 5, 2018

I hate to admit it but Simon is right! Negan’s way is not going to work anymore. #GirlOnDeadLive #TWD #TheWalkingDead #demdeadz #TheLostAndThePlunderers — Girl On Dead Podcast (@GirlOnDead) March 5, 2018

Not really sure Negan knows the true meaning of “saving”. #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC — Olivia Torres (@olivia_jtorres) March 5, 2018

Simon and Negan at odds and I’m over here like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pEuXaO4KYW — Ashley of Themyscira (@AshleyElizabeth) March 5, 2018

When your manager hit you with that Negan voice “YOU WILL DO YOUR JOB!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1RdwJFtkiG — Vitamin_Rea (@Rea_Marie_) March 5, 2018

Personally I think Simon vs Negan would be a great battle. Kinda wanna see it #twd #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/f9Ajv5c7P6 — ∞ Captain Obviuz ∞ (@1Man1Game) March 5, 2018

Bye, Felicias

Enid and Aaron ventured to the isolationist Oceanside community in a vain attempt to recruit the hidden community to their cause.

Cyndie — who has become de facto leader following the death of her grandmother, Natania, at Enid’s hands — ultimately decided to let Enid and Aaron live, but refused to get involved in the ongoing conflict between Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom and the Saviors.

Well hello, Oceanside. I’ve forgotten all about y’all. #TheWalkingDead — Nina Hazard (@nhazard82) March 5, 2018

“We should just kill them.” Where is Tara’s middle finger when you need it? #thewalkingdead — Gregory (@gregraiewski) March 5, 2018

Enid out here lookin like a G#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GtKHRRDQ3z — James Brown (@JayB_124) March 5, 2018

“Your grandmother got herself killed, don’t make the same mistake.”

Well damn Enid #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/NFbAG2CawD — reesej (@justinreese24) March 5, 2018

Truer words were never spoken Enid. “Killing is the punishment” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Z6ry8IcYGw — Layla Govindarajoo (@laylagov) March 5, 2018

Aaron and Enid are off to a great start at convincing Oceanside to join them. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0ke2tZMPFm — Erika #BBCAN6 (@iam_erika) March 5, 2018

The Scavengers

The flip-flopping Scavengers are back, and fans found their return to be, well, trash.

Let’s go back to the trash heap because that’s the smart thing to do, Rick. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DXIdYnh2ze — RaeGolematis (@RaeGolematis) March 5, 2018

Never trust people with that haircut #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/MX2fzB44X5 — Dillon Sandhu (@DillonSandhu7) March 5, 2018

Why does Rick Keep Messing With The Garbage People!!!#TheWalkingDead — ~Marietta️ (@MDavisbot) March 5, 2018

Rick and those stupid fucking garbage people! #TheWalkingDead — Tara Mawyer??✌️ (@terrapinagain) March 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead Those quick zoom shots onto rick and michonne were cheesy as hell. Corny and unnceccesary — vaping waifus (NR) (@vapingwaifus1) March 5, 2018

See every single time they take their asses to that junkyard something bad happens. Stay tf away ??‍♀️ #thewalkingdead — S✨ (@_SoAddictive) March 5, 2018

Why oh why must you keep returning to the garbage pail kids!?!?!? #TheWalkingDead — Lettie (@LettieTurner) March 5, 2018

Istg we see Rick with the Scavengers every other episode #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mCFP525drL — Tazzy? (@Tazzy_Z17) March 5, 2018

Dead Scavengers

An increasingly impatient and angry Simon, fed up with Jadis and the Scavengers’ double dealings, ordered his band of Saviors massacre the garbage people — bringing an end to a group that can only be described as The Walking Dead‘s version of Jar Jar Binks.

You could say Simon… took out the trash.

When I watch these scenes with the garbage people, all I hear when they speak is this. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/wpk90gofcU — Shampaynepoppy (@Ian_C_K) March 5, 2018

Exactly what the trash ppl get! I love it! #TheWalkingDead — JustLiam (@will_sharpe) March 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead they really did the garbage ppl dirty like that pic.twitter.com/vcdMx3BWj5 — J (@jackelyn_gr) March 5, 2018

The Scavengers have been eliminated.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tM6FWD3LiO — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead Now you want to team with Rick, Jadis pic.twitter.com/pbALUbtlZH — J (@jackelyn_gr) March 5, 2018

Simon when Negan finds out what he did: seemed like a good idea at the time #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2nyDfhBfto — Erin Williams (@nirezy) March 5, 2018

When Negan asks Simon about the Garbage people that he wasn’t suppose to slaughter#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eIyYbni4yF — Melo ? (@meloknow) March 5, 2018

Well I guess she’ll be painting with red for quite a while #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/px7LTFjjFN — Rian Kinnard (@RianKinnard) March 5, 2018

Carl’s Letter to Negan

One of Carl’s final acts was to pen a stack of letters — one of which was addressed to Negan. An exhausted Rick, struggling to accept the loss of his son, opened the letter meant for his arch enemy.

Carl’s letter to Negan has yet to be fully revealed, but Negan’s bummed reaction to learning of Carl’s death caught some fans by surprise:

He wrote a letter to Negan ? I wanna know what it says #TheWalkingDead — Brittney Cooper (@She_BriRoyalty) March 5, 2018

Carl wrote a letter to Negan.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ER75n3nk2t — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead I just want to know what the hell Carl wrote in Negan’s letter! pic.twitter.com/DG5r9JMJSq — Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) March 5, 2018

Me thinking about Negan reading Carl’s letter to him: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/n9i0YFdyJq — Stacey Owens (@stacey__owens) March 5, 2018

The fact that Carl saw potential for good in Negan is so heartbreaking.



Even after all that time, he still had a piece of that little boy from Atlanta left in him. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/GpUHCT8Swg — ?? (@HoIIandaze) March 5, 2018

They’re not going to let us see what he wrote? 😐 #TheWalkingDead — ❄️ Steph ❄️ (@butwevegotheart) March 5, 2018

Damn look at Negan face damn he hurt #TheWalkingDead — Diddybop (@ChillDiddyBop) March 5, 2018

Rick reading the letters Carl left behind #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jm5wiXjBhB — Joshua Flowers (@joshflowers1) March 5, 2018

“How did it happen?” NEGAN WAS WORRIED HE DID IT. Y’ALL CAN SAY WHAT YOU WANT THIS MAN HAS A SOUL WHEN IT COMES TO CHILDREN AND THE FUTURE. #TheWalkingDead — The Walking Cupcake (@TWD_Villalon23) March 5, 2018

If I were Rick I’d let Negan think he killed Carl…just saying. ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/5WsYiwCizK — Erika #BBCAN6 (@iam_erika) March 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead holy shit Negan is actually hurt about Carl and I actually wanted to cry ??? — Tenesha Shelton (@Jessica15711085) March 5, 2018

Negan don’t care if Carl is dead! He almost bashed his brains in last time?!? Wtf?! #twd #thewalkingdead so now all of sudden Negan says Carl was the future?! Bih, how?!? pic.twitter.com/coVDz0CXdw — me (@MartiniRosssi) March 5, 2018

Negan’s reaction to Carl’s death was actually sad. He sure did love that kid. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qGdtbLn9Pv — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) March 5, 2018

Negan and Rick still going after each other even after reading Carl’s dying wish ? #TheWalkingDead #Twd pic.twitter.com/IxMOnvOQTg — Sammy (Sam) (@SammyStreet4) March 5, 2018

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.