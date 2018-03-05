In preparation for Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, AMC has released a batch of new photos.

The photos come from the first The Walking Dead episode of the show’s post-Carl Grimes era. While Rick and Michonne are heavily featured in the photos (and episode itself), other characters make their Mid-Season return such as Simon, Aaron, Enid, Negan and Jadis. The Walking Dead Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos from the next new episode in the gallery below!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7222]

A new clip from the same episode sees Rick and Michonne packing up and leaving Alexandria in their rear view mirror. Though comic fans expect the AMC show to return to the location and stay put, the clip seems to imply they are abandoning the burnt down town for good as Michonne takes a good look at the Safe-Zone’s signage on the way out.

While The Walking Dead is certainly looking to deviate from its comic book source material to some extent with moves like killing Carl or introducing the Oceanside community before Rick and Negan’s war concludes, the overarching scheme of the show constantly looks to maintain the grand scheme story told in Robert Kirkman’s source material. In fact, showrunner Scott Gimple promises it plans to adapt some of the fan-favorite Carl Grimes moments, though they will be carried out using different characters.

Episode 8×10 is directed by David Boyd and co-written by Corey Reed, Channing Powell, and future showrunner Angela Kang. It is packed with developments for some previously underused characters and sets the stage for the remaining episodes of Season Eight to carry out the All Out War story’s conclusion. Of course, that begins with Rick tackling the horrifying weight of losing his only son.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.