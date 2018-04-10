‘The Walking Dead’ Ratings Boost With Penultimate Episode

The Walking Dead saw a slight ratings boost on Sunday night, following its lowest numbers of the season one week prior.

Episode 8×15 totaled 6.7 million viewers in Live+Same Day viewing, earning a 2.8 rating in the key 18-49 demo. It’s a 7% bump in the key demo and 6% increase in the total viewers from Episode 8×14, which posted Season Eight’s lowest ratings but was broadcast on Easter Sunday.

The penultimate episode of the season was titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” The episode shifted its focus to Negan and his Saviors at the Sanctuary, giving the villain an apparent upper hand heading into the Season Eight finale.

Talking Dead saw a bump in ratings as well, earning a 1.0 rating in the key demo, with 2.529 million viewers. The show’s numbers may have ben bolstered by the appearance of Steven Ogg, whose Simon character was killed in the Walking Dead episode.

Here is how the ratings have stacked up across Season Eight for live viewing so far:

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

Episode 8×08: 7.9 million (3.4)

Episode 8×09: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×10: 6.8 million (2.9)

Episode 8×11: 6.6 million (2.8)

Episode 8×12: 6.66 million (2.83)

Episode 8×13: 6.774 million (3.0)

Episode 8×14: 6.295 million (2.6)

Episode 8×15: 6.7 million (2.8)

With the stage set for Episode 8×16 to finally conclude the All Out War saga which was first teased in the post-credits scene of the Mid-Season Six finale which aired in 2015, the AMC zombie show has a chance to earn a chunk of its fanbase back. The story being drawn out across so many years has proved to be frustrating for much of the fanbase.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

(ratings via Zap2It)