AMC has released an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 8×15, “Worth.”

The preview sees Eugene, newly appointed head of the bullet making factory outpost, attempting to manufacture a crap-ton of ammunition post haste at the behest of Simon, who has assumed control of the Saviors while Negan is missing and presumed dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d like to remind everyone that our lives are not on lock,” Eugene says, feeding his face.

“Out of personal respect to the mutual nature with Negan, but Negan is MIA. Simon has taken over, and he has requested an exponential acceleration of production,” Eugene continues, holding up production.

“More shots on the lickety-quick. Even if we’re double-timing it around the clock with nary a carey for workplace safety, it isn’t gonna prevent us from meeting our quixotic quota by the proverbial crap-ton. The best that we can hope for is that we somehow manage to squeeze out the bare minimum number of rounds necessary to avoid the consequences of Simon finding out how short we are.”

Simon aims to completely expunge the alliance of rebels who warded off a vicious and deadly Savior attack in 8×13, and he wants it done before Negan returns — if he returns at all. He chalked up the possible outcome as a “future problem,” telling Dwight, “better to beg forgiveness than ask permission.”

And beg he might: Negan has returned to the Sanctuary, with a surprise guest in tow, picked up off the side of the road.

As shown in the preview for Sunday’s episode, Daryl and Rosita make their way towards the bullet factory, their sights set firmly on Eugene.

“We don’t take out the machines,” Rosita says in 8×14, “we take out the man.”

That factory was initially uncovered by Abraham and Eugene in 6×14, and would make another appearance in 7×07 when Rosita — on a mission to assassinate Negan — ordered Eugene to manufacture her a single bullet made from a spent shell casing.

Rosita’s actions ultimately resulted in the Saviors abducting Eugene and taking him to the Sanctuary, where he pledged his loyalty to Negan.

Will Eugene find redemption? Or will his old allies be forced to take out the only man possessing the know-how to manufacture enough ammo to wipe out AHK?

AMC airs the penultimate episode of season 8 of The Walking Dead, “Worth,” Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c.