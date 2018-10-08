‘The Walking Dead’ 902 Preview Released

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 902, ‘The Bridge.’ Per the official synopsis:

The communities join forces to restore a bridge that will facilitate communication and trade; someone is gravely injured at the construction site.

The episode sees Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company repairing a bridge that will link the five communities: Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary.

Saviors Justin (Zach McGowan) and Jed (Rhys Coiro) cause trouble on the construction site, enforcing Hilltop leader Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) growing belief the communities shouldn’t be extending a helping hand to their former enemies. This point is strongly carried by Daryl (Norman Reedus), who butts heads with Rick over including the former war criminals in the new world.

“There’s definitely a fracture in that bone, but it’s been a slow fracture for a while now. And it’s sort of built up to a tension,” Reedus told EW of the distance between Rick and Daryl. “The interesting part about that is, that fracture and that bone that’s been slightly breaking for a long time, when it snaps, it actually opens up the doors to heal itself.”

Daryl raised issue in 901 with having to oversee the day-to-day at the Sanctuary, eventually leaving that post and handing it over to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).

“His relationship with the group is completely different now. The only person that he has a very similar relationship with is Carol, that’s it, because those two are [tight]. But the relationship between Daryl and Rick, it’s changed,” Reedus said on Talking Dead.

“We’ve seen the Ricktatorship, we’ve seen the Governor, we’ve seen the Negan era, and all this stuff happened. But it’s everybody following one guy and watching him fail. This year his relationship with Daryl is much different because Daryl’s definitely found his voice. He has a mature voice now, which is also a very harsh voice. It’s harsh but it’s full of love at the same time.”

Making his return this episode is jailed former Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), whose rivalry with Rick has only deepened after his 18-month ongoing prison sentence.

The Walking Dead 902, ‘The Bridge,’ airs Sunday, October 14 at 9/8c on AMC.