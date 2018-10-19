Saviors Revolt in ‘The Walking Dead’ 903 Clip

A new clip from The Walking Dead 903, ‘Warning Signs,’ sees Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) attempting to quell a growing Savior rebellion.

Carol, who has taken over as interim Sanctuary leader to relieve Daryl of his duties, squares off with problematic Savior Jed (Rhys Coiro). Tensions are at an all-time high following the discovery that Justin (Zach McGowan), who was banished from the settlement by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), has gone missing — the latest Savior to suspiciously disappear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carol has one hand pressed into Jed’s chest and another resting on her holster, ready to draw.

“I thought you’re supposed to be our leader?” Jed says.

“Enough,” she says, firm. “Turn around, all of you.”

“No can do, C. Why don’t you go ahead and yank that Rosco, pop me right here? It’s better than worrying about getting it in the back.”

Carol unholsters her weapon. Oceanside follows, adding to the growing worries of Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Laura (Lindsley Register).

“We don’t want this,” Laura says, stepping forward to cool both sides. “We just need to protect ourselves.”

The Sanctuary was disarmed as part of the Saviors’ conditional surrender after the defeat of ousted leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Now that Saviors are being targeted by a mysterious someone or someones, they’re pressing for the equal right to bear arms.

“No guns,” Daryl growls from a raised spot behind the crowd, crossbow in hand.

“Because you’re the one who took out Justin?” asks D.J. (Matt Mangum), pointing out Daryl had two very public scraps with the now-missing Justin just before his disappearance.

Another Savior accuses “garbage lady” Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly Jadis of the Scavengers. “Revenge for Simon’s play, sure,” agrees former Negan general Regina (Traci Dinwiddie).

“No. It’s him,” D.J. insists. “Finishing what he started.” He claims an axe from a nearby tree.

Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow) attempts to calm D.J., telling him it’s “going to go too far.”

“Nah,” Daryl spits, finger on the trigger. “It won’t.”

Jed is the same Savior seen having a tense confrontation with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a previous sneak peek look. The growing dissension among the Saviors threatens the new way of life being carefully constructed by Rick, who is seen in the 903 preview, gun raised, offering a warning: “You do this, there’s no going back. Everything we’re doing, it ends.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.