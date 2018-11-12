‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 906

The Walking Dead

Six years after the loss of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Walking Dead gets a new new beginning.

Alexandrian leader and head of security Michonne (Danai Gurira) has become hardened and isolationist, and is disapproving of Judith’s (Cailey Fleming) decision to bring home a group of survivors she rescued in the woods: Magna (Nadia Hilkes), wounded girlfriend Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), and Luke (Dan Fogler).

King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) has grown into a worrisome father to a teenaged Henry (Matt Lintz), while wife Carol (Melissa McBride) has returned to her easygoing and pacifistic ways.

Michonne, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and former Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) sit on a council tasked with judging the new group in their attempt to integrate into the community. Judith watches intently.

A distrustful Michonne zeroes in on Magna, pointing out her prison tattoo. She busts the guarded newcomer for concealing a knife despite their security screening.

Gabriel and Rosita (Christian Serratos) — who have since become a couple — are hopeful they can discover other survivors in need of help. Gabriel wants to explore the region using a remote amplifier intended to connect with nearby survivors.

Carol and Henry fall into a trap launched by a grizzled group of nomadic Saviors, led by old troublemaker Jed (Rhys Coiro). The remaining Saviors rob Carol and Henry of their wagon full of goods, and Henry is just about killed trying to prevent Jed from taking his mother’s wedding ring.

Judith turns to a still-jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for homework help, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita encounter a quickly approaching herd of walkers in the wild and a frustrated Henry expresses his disappointment in Carol for rolling over. When he asked what happened, she says simply, “You. Someday you’ll understand.”

While Magna and her group clash over their immediate future, Carol sneaks off and claims her revenge on the Saviors.

Later, Michonne offers to shepherd Magna and her group to the Hilltop, while Rosita and Eugene encounter a terrifying new enemy

