‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 906

Six years after the loss of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Walking Dead gets a new new beginning.

Alexandrian leader and head of security Michonne (Danai Gurira) has become hardened and isolationist, and is disapproving of Judith’s (Cailey Fleming) decision to bring home a group of survivors she rescued in the woods: Magna (Nadia Hilkes), wounded girlfriend Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), and Luke (Dan Fogler).

King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) has grown into a worrisome father to a teenaged Henry (Matt Lintz), while wife Carol (Melissa McBride) has returned to her easygoing and pacifistic ways.

Michonne, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and former Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) sit on a council tasked with judging the new group in their attempt to integrate into the community. Judith watches intently.

A distrustful Michonne zeroes in on Magna, pointing out her prison tattoo. She busts the guarded newcomer for concealing a knife despite their security screening.

Gabriel and Rosita (Christian Serratos) — who have since become a couple — are hopeful they can discover other survivors in need of help. Gabriel wants to explore the region using a remote amplifier intended to connect with nearby survivors.

Carol and Henry fall into a trap launched by a grizzled group of nomadic Saviors, led by old troublemaker Jed (Rhys Coiro). The remaining Saviors rob Carol and Henry of their wagon full of goods, and Henry is just about killed trying to prevent Jed from taking his mother’s wedding ring.

Judith turns to a still-jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for homework help, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita encounter a quickly approaching herd of walkers in the wild and a frustrated Henry expresses his disappointment in Carol for rolling over. When he asked what happened, she says simply, “You. Someday you’ll understand.”

While Magna and her group clash over their immediate future, Carol sneaks off and claims her revenge on the Saviors.

Later, Michonne offers to shepherd Magna and her group to the Hilltop, while Rosita and Eugene encounter a terrifying new enemy…

Six Years Later

It’s already been 4 minutes into the episode and we miss Rick! ??#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dHjwrop3Xp — Taylor (@DarylDixonSwag) November 12, 2018

Newgene

Lord everybody has a wig now… Carol, Eugene, even Daryl has some tracks in the back. #TWD⁠ ⁠#TheWalkingDead⁠ ⁠#WalkingDead⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/EGbjv2bDAL — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) November 12, 2018

Judith. Judith Grimes.

Judith is so brave and strong I SWEAR TO GOD IF AMC NEVER LETS RICK MEET HIS BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER I WILL LOSE IT #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/t7QLXmMMeT — ?aura .｡(❁´◡`❁)｡. (@LastoReality352) November 12, 2018

Michonne Grimes: New Sheriff in Town

Michonne when she seen that Prison Tattoo #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pyOevJEtig — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) November 12, 2018

Michonne ain’t playing any damn games with anybody! You gotta prove yourself to her! ?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9lgPZpvtHn — Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) November 12, 2018

Gabesita

Rosita and Gabriel…..Daaaaaamn is it that dry in the zombie apocalypse?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CW6p9aTpsX — Brittanie (@ItsBriittaniiee) November 12, 2018

Noooooo fucking way did Rosita just kiss blind ass scary looking Gabriel?!?!?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lSVOLOanA0 — ..t.i.f.f.a.n.y.. (@Oh_Sister) November 12, 2018

Rosita and Gabriel?

Not my ship. Not my port. Not even my ocean. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/O5B0srGd3g — Author PS Bartlett (@PSBartlett) November 12, 2018

Mr. Negan

Awww I love the Negan, Judith relationship stoppppp #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Dwt9NhhQ0F — Bella (@Belle5279) November 12, 2018

AWWW SKXNENKDJDJD NEGAN YESSSSSS THIS IS THE CUTEST THING YESYESYES I KNEW HE WOULD HAVE A RELATIONHSIP WITH HER LIKE HE WANTED WITH CARL IM SMILING SO BIG HES SO SWEET LET HIM O U T #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/EtxBJuIeey — Logan Thomas (@LoganTommo) November 12, 2018

I’m lovinggg this Negan and Judith relationship, this is the best thing the show has done in years, don’t @ me. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/4IyVLV5ott — Halle I. (@animalwhisperr) November 12, 2018

So Negan got a haircut, but everyone else looks like they woke up from a 6 year coma? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TLy7ZPmMbj — Jaymie Rae (@JaymieRae2) November 12, 2018

“Look how it turned out for you” JUDITH IS REALLY OUT HERE ROASTING #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Fe5L38ZQFT — Bella (@Belle5279) November 12, 2018

I Know

Carol the queen kicks ass! Burn baby burn! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/k3byPH6DGB — Brandi Masko (@BrandiMasko) November 12, 2018

Rick Jr.

HOLY HELL IT’S THE RICHONNE BABY RJ AAAAAHHHHHHHHHSNWIEIFJSMWKFKFJNE #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9lwbflLbay — I Like Cookiez? (@CookiezLikeMe) November 12, 2018

Seeing RJ broke me y’all I thought I was ok #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AYLWkCPNcq — Grimes Chocolate (@iMargo_CEO) November 12, 2018

Michonne and her babies?? w/ no Rick and they got a son and shit….be still my fuckin heart #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/DchofPfcTd — T Synquist (@IAmT_Synquist) November 12, 2018

Me when I think about how happy Rick would’ve been for his new child and Carl for his new brother #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/155QLJoDSC — Farewell Rick Grimes? (@taniyaxtesfaye) November 12, 2018