‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 906

Six years after the loss of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Walking Dead gets a new new beginning.
Alexandrian leader and head of security Michonne (Danai Gurira) has become hardened and isolationist, and is disapproving of Judith’s (Cailey Fleming) decision to bring home a group of survivors she rescued in the woods: Magna (Nadia Hilkes), wounded girlfriend Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), and Luke (Dan Fogler).
Videos by ComicBook.com
King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) has grown into a worrisome father to a teenaged Henry (Matt Lintz), while wife Carol (Melissa McBride) has returned to her easygoing and pacifistic ways.
Michonne, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and former Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) sit on a council tasked with judging the new group in their attempt to integrate into the community. Judith watches intently.
A distrustful Michonne zeroes in on Magna, pointing out her prison tattoo. She busts the guarded newcomer for concealing a knife despite their security screening.
Gabriel and Rosita (Christian Serratos) — who have since become a couple — are hopeful they can discover other survivors in need of help. Gabriel wants to explore the region using a remote amplifier intended to connect with nearby survivors.
Carol and Henry fall into a trap launched by a grizzled group of nomadic Saviors, led by old troublemaker Jed (Rhys Coiro). The remaining Saviors rob Carol and Henry of their wagon full of goods, and Henry is just about killed trying to prevent Jed from taking his mother’s wedding ring.
Judith turns to a still-jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for homework help, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita encounter a quickly approaching herd of walkers in the wild and a frustrated Henry expresses his disappointment in Carol for rolling over. When he asked what happened, she says simply, “You. Someday you’ll understand.”
While Magna and her group clash over their immediate future, Carol sneaks off and claims her revenge on the Saviors.
Later, Michonne offers to shepherd Magna and her group to the Hilltop, while Rosita and Eugene encounter a terrifying new enemy…
Six Years Later
Michonne’s new hairstyle = ?????#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/g8T11zfRhq— Alexis Joestar (@LexiJoestar16) November 12, 2018
Carol out here looking like Gandalf #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/UL3VdNZ5TR— Lamont Price (@LPizzle) November 12, 2018
It’s already been 4 minutes into the episode and we miss Rick! ??#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dHjwrop3Xp— Taylor (@DarylDixonSwag) November 12, 2018
Everyone: *mourning my death, contemplating life without Rick Grimes*— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) November 12, 2018
Me: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FCdoVk8k0c
Newgene
oh #Eugene is a bad ass now #TheWalkingDead #eugeneBringingBackTheSexy @WalkingDead_AMC @AMCTalkingDead #JoshMcDermitt pic.twitter.com/F9ZvMBdcFC— Nayely Escobar (@Spicyjerk) November 12, 2018
Okay Eugene. 6 years has done you well. #TheWalkingDead #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/zYRKGdyPyl— C a s e y ? (@CaseyNi10) November 12, 2018
Who is this Eugene?!!? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/SVIyLbFWVD— Michael Oliver (@MrOliv3r) November 12, 2018
Eugene ain’t bitch made anymore, I see…#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8UIiJDepPp— Zechs Merquise (@TheReaper24) November 12, 2018
Whoa… Eugene @WalkingDead_AMC #twd #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/D23MHCUccL— Michelle Arthurs (@arthursmich) November 12, 2018
Lord everybody has a wig now… Carol, Eugene, even Daryl has some tracks in the back. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EGbjv2bDAL— Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) November 12, 2018
Judith. Judith Grimes.
Judith is so brave and strong I SWEAR TO GOD IF AMC NEVER LETS RICK MEET HIS BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER I WILL LOSE IT #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/t7QLXmMMeT— ?aura .｡(❁´◡`❁)｡. (@LastoReality352) November 12, 2018
Judith is just like her big brother. A leader! #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X8nI0JSBSO— Drayton (@Drayton_J97) November 12, 2018
Literally #judithgrimes in like 10 years lol #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zExkdzGb3G— dude (@dudewhat01) November 12, 2018
“okay Mom” #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/ooxtioTBoJ— Film & TV rants (@FilmTVRants) November 12, 2018
Judith called Michonne mom #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/3MNGz3CnF7— k,? (@_hipsterstagram) November 12, 2018
Michonne Grimes: New Sheriff in Town
Michonne can see right through this girl #TheWalkingDead #twd #twdfamily pic.twitter.com/l6wOKmgeWC— ??Scorpiogirl2?? (@NellyBelle3379) November 12, 2018
Michonne when she seen that Prison Tattoo #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pyOevJEtig— Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) November 12, 2018
Michonne showing you why she’s head of security and reading mofo’s #TWD #TheWalkingDead #demdeadz pic.twitter.com/7192f3A9fs— divinityrocs (@divinityRocs) November 12, 2018
Michonne ain’t playing any damn games with anybody! You gotta prove yourself to her! ?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9lgPZpvtHn— Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) November 12, 2018
#TheWalkingDead No Questions! ??? pic.twitter.com/syBX5P3y8a— Jaz ??✨????? (@AlllDatJazz) November 12, 2018
michonne after exposing magna #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hPYuBs35tP— katie? (@mattcohen4fake) November 12, 2018
Gabesita
Gabriel/Rosita is a thing now?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Nn8G8hgaoO— Meredith Nygma (@SpoonyLupin) November 12, 2018
Rosita and Gabe? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tF2nXCMK0I— ? Scotty ?️? (@differenthomo) November 12, 2018
Gabriel and Rosita…. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/scHOroJxRZ— Laura. ღ (@imlaurax) November 12, 2018
Rosita and Father Gabriel?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/o1A7IK9atd— Lucia Kraft (@HeartsnKrafts) November 12, 2018
Rosita and Gabriel…..Daaaaaamn is it that dry in the zombie apocalypse?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CW6p9aTpsX— Brittanie (@ItsBriittaniiee) November 12, 2018
Noooooo fucking way did Rosita just kiss blind ass scary looking Gabriel?!?!?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lSVOLOanA0— ..t.i.f.f.a.n.y.. (@Oh_Sister) November 12, 2018
Rosita and Father Gabriel?— F¡thola (@fithola) November 12, 2018
Really? Is that the pairing we’re going with?#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/cHEH3gG8LM
Rosita and Gabriel?— Author PS Bartlett (@PSBartlett) November 12, 2018
Not my ship. Not my port. Not even my ocean. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/O5B0srGd3g
This time hop in #TheWalkingDead has me shook! #TWD pic.twitter.com/gx9AvAVEyD— Tabitha Nichole (@tabitha_torres) November 12, 2018
Father Gabriel and Rosita ??? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/GMjRAoAuiB— i miss joon?? (@Hiimkira1) November 12, 2018
Is Eugene making moves on Rosita??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HxzYI6aKLX— Kirsten Turner (@KirstenRenee_92) November 12, 2018
Mr. Negan
Awww I love the Negan, Judith relationship stoppppp #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Dwt9NhhQ0F— Bella (@Belle5279) November 12, 2018
AWWW SKXNENKDJDJD NEGAN YESSSSSS THIS IS THE CUTEST THING YESYESYES I KNEW HE WOULD HAVE A RELATIONHSIP WITH HER LIKE HE WANTED WITH CARL IM SMILING SO BIG HES SO SWEET LET HIM O U T #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/EtxBJuIeey— Logan Thomas (@LoganTommo) November 12, 2018
The interaction between Judith and Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JT50U4rsl4— ?? (@x0_twod) November 12, 2018
Negan giving out life advice #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/F7N1amqXw7— DrivermanDan (@DrivermanDan) November 12, 2018
Negan helping Judith with her homework? ☺️? #TheWalkingDead #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/0su5QN2pSX— Jessenika Colon ? (@jessenika) November 12, 2018
I’m lovinggg this Negan and Judith relationship, this is the best thing the show has done in years, don’t @ me. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/4IyVLV5ott— Halle I. (@animalwhisperr) November 12, 2018
So Negan got a haircut, but everyone else looks like they woke up from a 6 year coma? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TLy7ZPmMbj— Jaymie Rae (@JaymieRae2) November 12, 2018
Aww maybe Negan and Judith will become bffs #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/UwFTJh0iGO— Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) November 12, 2018
“Look how it turned out for you” JUDITH IS REALLY OUT HERE ROASTING #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Fe5L38ZQFT— Bella (@Belle5279) November 12, 2018
Dayammmm Judith just clocked tf outta Negan #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/4etmJDyvcc— BloopBloopin (@bloop_bloopin) November 12, 2018
I Know
YES #QueenCarol . Damn, finally rid of those fools. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/roavxa5DBq— Lou That Dude (@LouThatDude) November 12, 2018
Yes Carol!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0JOWFXmPsj— Giovana (@gl0vely_12) November 12, 2018
Carol the queen kicks ass! Burn baby burn! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/k3byPH6DGB— Brandi Masko (@BrandiMasko) November 12, 2018
Keep telling these people….don’t mess with Carol!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fHeGWMfnPn— Mjonesy143 (@Mjonesy143) November 12, 2018
AND THAT IS HOW A QUEEN HANDLES IT #carol #thewalkingdead #badass pic.twitter.com/mk6nA4FsEW— Lisa (@lisa_says) November 12, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Carol still making jerks look at the flowers! #TWD pic.twitter.com/gptX8qNWMv— JJ Hewitt (@TheDarktowerfan) November 12, 2018
Rick Jr.
HOLY HELL IT’S THE RICHONNE BABY RJ AAAAAHHHHHHHHHSNWIEIFJSMWKFKFJNE #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9lwbflLbay— I Like Cookiez? (@CookiezLikeMe) November 12, 2018
Seeing RJ broke me y’all I thought I was ok #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AYLWkCPNcq— Grimes Chocolate (@iMargo_CEO) November 12, 2018
Judith: I’m starting to forget their voices.— [kill bill sirens] (@thefinalbk) November 12, 2018
Me, forever: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oxGE5fDsfq
A little ricky huh #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hSl7tYpj3f— dazed and confused (@MrBITO617) November 12, 2018
Rick and Michonne had a baby together ?? #TWD #TheWalkingDead #Richonne pic.twitter.com/VnkhoydYk9— Michael Falkenburg (@Mikefalken) November 12, 2018
Michonne and her babies?? w/ no Rick and they got a son and shit….be still my fuckin heart #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/DchofPfcTd— T Synquist (@IAmT_Synquist) November 12, 2018
Me when I think about how happy Rick would’ve been for his new child and Carl for his new brother #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/155QLJoDSC— Farewell Rick Grimes? (@taniyaxtesfaye) November 12, 2018
Judith said she is starting to forget Carl and Ricks voices #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Wopw9VBv56— Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) November 12, 2018
WAIT A SECOND. Did michonne and rick have a baby together ??? #TheWalkingDead #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/fBaTqu3sFj— Tenisha? (@blerman__girl) November 12, 2018
Omg they had a baby!!!!!!!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8nJ1edjpva— Reso (@NeedaResoultion) November 12, 2018