‘The Walking Dead’ 911 Sneak Peek Released

AMC has released a sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 911, ‘Bounty.’ Per its official synopsis:

The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter; a supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.

910, ‘Omega,’ unmasked Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) through the traumatic history recounted by daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), currently held as a Hilltop prisoner. Alpha demands her daughter’s return and holds two of hostage two of the Hilltop’s own: Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Luke (Dan Fogler), whose abductions could signal deadly consequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

De facto Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) is forced to step up as frightened survivors turn to Daryl (Norman Reedus), who must now navigate his own leadership role amid growing tensions with the Whisperers.

“Which one of you leads these people?” Alpha asks.

“What the hell’s it matter?” Daryl growls.

“Then I’ll just address all of you. Your people crossed into our land. There will be no conflict,” Alpha declares. “Your people killed our people. There will be no conflict. I’m done talkin’. Bring me my daughter or there will be consequences.”

“The next episode is a really fascinating episode. Obviously, we’re going to be doing the story of Alpha and the standoff at the gates. I think there’s a lot of different ways that that could go, but it goes a particular way. There’s some interesting action, and excitement, and mystery, and tension that come out of that,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“Then we’ll also see a really interesting story that has to do with the Kingdom, and sort of in contrast to the philosophy of the Whisperers. We’ll see a philosophy of radical joy at work that I think winds up being a very interesting intercut in the story.

“So we’re just delving into what does it mean to various people to be alive in this apocalypse? What’s important? I feel like that’s where we’ve always gotten really interesting stories because it’s just a meditation on what’s important to people, and how they think it’s best to survive.”

The Walking Dead 911, ‘Bounty,’ airs Sunday, February 24 at 9/8c on AMC.