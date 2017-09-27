Josh McDermitt Recalls Losing Michael Cudlitz On ‘The Walking Dead’

While actors on The Walking Dead have probably gotten used to saying goodbye to their friends after a character is killed off, it can still be difficult for some to watch their co-stars exit the series.

Such is the case for Josh McDermitt, who still misses his best work buddy, Michael Cudlitz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you know, McDermitt plays Eugene on the show, and Cudlitz played Abraham. Because those two characters got a lot of one-on-one screen time on the show the actors grew close. With that extra bonding time under their belts, it has been a little difficult for McDermitt to work without his pal.

While ComicBook.com was at a Walking Dead set visit, McDermitt was asked which member of the cast it was most difficult to say goodbye to.

“It would be Michael, you know,” McDermitt admitted. “He’s one of my best friends and you know it’s coming and it comes and it still kind of hits you in a weird way. We talk all the time, we talk two or three times a week. Checking in on text, or phone, or whatever and in a weird way it feels like he hasn’t gone anywhere, but also, he doesn’t know what’s going on here so there’s less and less I’m able to talk to him about.

“So, that missing piece … I think we showed up the same episode. Same with Christian Serratos, we have a bond, the three of us, that you know, that other people don’t have, it’s probably something that Sonequa Martin Green and Chad Coleman have because they showed up together. It’s things like that. It’s been difficult but this is also the nature of this business. We all take jobs all the time, we’re all journeyman and I know where he lives so I can go to his … He’s like ‘I told you not to come over. Just text only.’”

For more from ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of The Walking Dead, don’t miss ComicBook NOW this week. Exclusive interviews and bonus content will premiere on Thursday at 7 pm ET, exclusively on ComicBook NOW‘s official Facebook Page.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.