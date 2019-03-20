‘The Walking Dead’ Star Vaguely Confirms Return Of Abraham Ford

The Walking Dead universe appears to be getting one of its most beloved characters back, in some form. Abraham Ford is apparently coming back to the AMC universe after actor Michael Cudlitz teased as much during a recent interview, having exited The Walking Dead in its Season Seven premiere back in 2017.

“The show has sort of laid out in its history is through flashbacks and origin stories There’s still characters on the show that were very close with Abraham that he had history with,” Cudlitz said on Strahan and Sara. “We could very easily go back.”

However, Cudlitz went into further detail, teasing more specifically how fans can expect to see him in the role of Abraham Ford, once again. “They’re also doing other movies that are gonna move in time, go back in time, go forward in time, and I believe pair up characters that weren’t necessarily paired up in the graphic novels,” Cudlitz said. While he was certainly (and probably contractually) beating around any definitive reveal, the actor offered one vague but encouraging conclusion: “A strong, subtle yes. Very, very possible.”

Cudlitz first appeared on The Walking Dead in its fourth season, debuting alongside Josh McDermitt and Christian Serratos. Both cast members remain on the show today as Eugene Porter and Rosita Espinosa. Cudlitz is currently starring on ABC’s The Kids Are Alright and returned to The Walking Dead in its current season to direct his first episode.

With a trio of Rick Grimes movies on the way, AMC is also in active development on more The Walking Dead spinoff shows and more films which will involve characters from both The Walking Dead and its sibling series Fear the Walking Dead. As previously reported by ComicBook.com, it’s possible fans get to see Cudlitz star in a film alongside Fear the Walking Dead‘s Ruben Blades as his Daniel Salazar character. This seems consistent with Cudlitz’s comments regarding pairing characters who were not paired in Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.

