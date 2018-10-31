‘The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero To Appear On ComicBook.com’s ‘After The Dead’ Live From Nic & Norman’s

Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead show will recap the new episode with director and producer Greg Nicotero.

The highly-anticipated fifth episode of the ninth season of The Walking Dead will revolve around Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes’ exit from the series. It’s unknown exactly how Lincoln’s character will depart from the series, Greg Nicotero’s appearance on After The Dead will be the first time they will be able to openly discuss the events that take place in the episode. Nicotero is directing the episode in question, so he will be able provide exclusive behind-the-scenes details on the filming of Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the series.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After”. The official synopsis for “What Comes After” reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities.”

After the Dead was watched by more than 250,000 viewers following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on February 25, 2018. It is the most-watched recap show available on Facebook Live and YouTube, with over 100,000 viewers in its three most recent episodes. Cast and crew members from the AMC show ranging from Seth Gilliam, Pollyanna McIntosh, Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Katelyn Nacon and more have joined the show for live interviews since After the Dead launched during The Walking Dead‘s seventh season.

After the Dead airs at 10:08 pm ET on ComicBook Now’s official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/comicbooknow), hosted by Brandon Davis and Janell Wheeler.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.