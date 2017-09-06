The Walking Dead: After The Dead Interactive Recap With Ezekiel Actor Khary Payton

Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com will host its live interactive recap show After the Dead.

Host and Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis will recap the new hour of the AMC series, offer expert info on what to expect in coming episodes and what the Kingdom means for The Walking Dead universe, and air an exclusive interview with King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton. Fans will be taken inside of the new episode and hear the King’s perspective on bringing such a character to life, as well as what it is like to work alongside an imaginary tiger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season is called, “The Well.” In The Well, Carol and Morgan will make their Season 7 debut after being last seen in the Season 6 finale back in April. Carol was shot multiple times and Morgan broke his no-killing code in an effort to save her life. The following moments introduced the first Kingdom soldiers as men in combat gear extended their arm and offered help to Morgan.

The first look at Khary Payton as Ezekiel was revealed in the San Diego Comic Con trailer for The Walking Dead‘s seventh season. His introduction brings much needed levity to the series following the brutal season premiere a week ago. Before landing the role of Ezekiel on The Walking Dead, Payton was best known for appearance in Latter Days and his voice work on Teen Titans.

Sunday night’s new hour will leave fans hungry for more of King Ezekiel and they will get it during After the Dead.

After the Dead will also offer fans the opportunity to win an exclusive signed portrait of Khary Payton as King Ezekiel.

Sunday’s After the Dead airs live on The Walking Dead on ComicBook.com’s Facebook page. It will start immediately following the new episode of The Walking Dead at 10 p.m. ET.

Previously, stars such as Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Michael Cudlitz, and Austin Amelio. Fear the Walking Dead‘s Lorenzo James Henrie, Lexi Johnson, and Danay Garcia have also appeared on the interactive web series.

After the Dead is one of ComicBook.com’s several live interactive recap shows. Following The Flash, Gotham, and Agents of SHIELD, ComicBook.com hosts Flash Back, Good Knight Gotham, and SHIELD Unsealed, respectively.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.