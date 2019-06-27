The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead Confirmed for San Diego Comic-Con 2019

AMC will bring The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead to San Diego Comic-Con‘s Hall H Friday, July 19, Skybound confirms.

The network has yet to reveal details or make the announcement official.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday, July 18 (3:00PM – 4:00PM), franchise creator Kirkman will host Skybound Presents: In Conversation with Robert Kirkman, where the Walking Dead, Invincible and Oblivion Song writer will participate in a Q&A session with fans.

Also on Thursday, TWD and Fear executive producer David Alpert will participate in Adapting Source Material for Film and TV (4:15 – 5:15PM) alongside panelists Maggie Bandur (co-executive producer Deadly Class, Powerless) and M. Raven Metzner (co-executive producer and writer, Sleepy Hollow, Iron Fist).

Author Wesley Chu, who penned China-set spinoff novel The Walking Dead: Typhoon, will appear as part of Marginalized Voices in Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror (6:30PM – 7:30PM) alongside author Rebecca Roanhorse (Star Wars: Resistance Reborn).

Sean Mackiewicz, Senior Vice-President/Editor-in-Chief of Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment, will be present Saturday, July 20 when participating in Skybound Presents: Comic Books and Creators (3:30PM – 4:30PM). Mackiewicz is a voice familiar to TWD readers for his commentary alongside Kirkman in the monthly comic book’s “Letter Hacks” column.

In 2018, TWD panel guests included Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, producer-director Greg Nicotero and showrunner Angela Kang. It was there Lincoln addressed his exiting the show for the first time publicly.

Fear returned with stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Garret Dillahunt alongside producers Robert Kirkman and Gale Anne Hurd.

It is not yet known which stars will participate in the panels, but fans should expect SDCC regulars Reedus, Gurira and Morgan to participate in AMC’s TWD presentation, potentially joined by Melissa McBride, Khary Payton and series newcomers Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst and Cassady McClincy. James, Debnam-Carey, Domingo and the Fear crew are likely to return, possibly alongside series newcomer Austin Amelio and chief content officer Scott Gimple.

Per tradition, fans should expect the first TWD Season 10 trailer to premiere at Comic-Con.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. TWD Season 10 will debut this October.