‘The Walking Dead’ Star Explains Andrew Lincoln’s Exit

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs says longtime leading man Andrew Lincoln is leaving the series after eight-and-a-half seasons to spend more time with his family, who live overseas.

Appearing at Fandemic Tour Sacramento over the weekend, Riggs was asked during a Q&A how he feels about Rick Grimes no longer being on The Walking Dead after season 9:

“I mean, honestly, he’s had to leave his family — he lives in England and we shoot in Georgia — and he’s had to leave his family every year for weeks and weeks at a time,” Riggs said.

“And when we started the show, he just had a new kid — they’re like 10 and seven, I think, right now — so the entire time that he’s been on the show, he hasn’t been able to raise his kids full time. So honestly, I think his family is gonna be pretty happy that he’s gonna be back at home and be able to be with them full time.”

The 18-year-old former Carl Grimes actor told Good Day Sacramento he was “surprised” to learn Lincoln was choosing to leave the show, but said “it’s gonna be good for him to get back to his family and raise his kids.”

Riggs starred alongside Lincoln in the hit zombie drama since its first episode in 2010, until Carl Grimes was killed off midway through season 8. Lincoln is poised to exit The Walking Dead sometime over the course of season 9 and is expected to be gone before its mid-season finale.

Neither Lincoln nor AMC, who produce and air The Walking Dead, have yet to publicly comment on Lincoln’s looming exit, but are expected to officially announce the departure ahead of Lincoln’s final episodes. Co-star Norman Reedus is reportedly in talks to receive a $20 million pay day to take over as new series lead.

Some fans have since launched a petition in hopes of retaining Lincoln — one that has garnered nearly 12,000 of its 15,000 signature goal in the four weeks the online petition has been live.

AMC will bring The Walking Dead to San Diego Comic Con in July, typically where AMC debuts each season trailer ahead of its fall premiere on the network. Season 9 is expected to arrive this October on AMC.