The Walking Dead Shares Andrew Lincoln With Grumpy Cat Photo

The world lost a legend this week when the famous Grumpy Cat passed away at the age of 7. Now, the Grumpy Cat is being remembered with a legend who left The Walking Dead in its most recent season, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln.

The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account shared a photo of Lincoln holding the Grumpy Cat when the two united. Of course, the Grumpy Cat does not look as happy as most people might be to be in the arms of Lincoln, but then again, she had to stay true to his name! She’s a real one!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet from The Walking Dead’s Twitter account of Lincoln and the Grumpy Cat below!

Blessed that #GrumpyCat got to meet Andy in her amazing life 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fafXKrcwxn — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) May 17, 2019

The new of the Grumpy Cat’s passing came on Friday morning in a message from the cat’s family.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha,” it read.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough,” the statement continued. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat, her real name being Tardar Sauce, rose to prominence back in 2012 when a photo of her was posted to the r/pics subreddit. The real magic came next once the Internet does what it does best, make memes. From there Grumpy Cat’s rocket to stardom was just taking off. Meanwhile, Lincoln was rising to fame on The Walking Dead for his role as Rick Grimes before bowing out of it in the ninth season.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.