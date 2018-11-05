‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal Reunite in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Tonight, AMC will air a historic episode of The Walking Dead with Andrew Lincoln‘s departure and Jon Bernthal‘s. Executive producer Greg Nicotero has revealed a look at the two old friends reunited.

Nicotero shared a behind-the-scenes of Lincoln and Bernthal together on his Instagram account.

“I put my all into this episode and very proud of the direction,” Nicotero wrote. “I feel it’s one of my best! So many great moments paying tribute to characters, moments and fans from the last 9 years. And Bernthal, Sonequa and my dear friend Scott Wilson who was so proud to be back on the show. I’m humbled to say I showed him his scenes and he couldn’t have been more proud to tell another chapter of Herschel’s story.”

Nicotero is referring to former The Walking Dead stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Scott Wilson, who are also both returning for the special episode. Martin-Green played Sasha. She is currently the star of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. Wilson played Hershel. He, unfortunately, passed away shortly after his return, which he had already filmed, was announced.

Lincoln spoke to ComicBook.com previously about Shane’s return, saying “Without a doubt,” that there are vibes from the show’s first season.”I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

He also spoke more generally about filming his final episodes of The Walking Dead under new showrunner Angela Kang.

“We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.