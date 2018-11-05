‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln in Development

The Walking Dead is looking to bring Andrew Lincoln and Rick Grimes back to live-action life for a movie.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

Andrew Lincoln’s final episode of The Walking Dead has come and gone, as has his Rick Grimes character’s. The AMC series elected not to kill Rick Grimes, sending him flying off aboard a helicopter and recovering from his brutal wound. While questions of where Rick Grimes went remain, one thing is for sure: answers are coming.

Lincoln will not appear on The Walking Dead TV series again as Rick Grimes but he will reprise the role for a movie, which may be a TV-movie on AMC or one which gets theatrical release (details are being locked down), telling the story of Rick’s disappearance from Alexandria and where he went aboard the helicopter with Jadis. While details remain under wraps, the early word is there will be a sci-fi element to the film(s) and it could explore aspects of the apocalypse which Robert Kirkman’s never have.

AMC is also tossing around other spinoff TV movies which could allow actors such as Michael Cudlitz, Austin Amelio, an Ruben Blades to reprise their The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead roles, respectively. More details are soon to come in official announcements from AMC.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Rick’s future spinoff efforts since Lincoln expressed his sentiments about departing the series at San Diego Comic Con. “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.