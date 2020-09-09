The Walking Dead: New Anthology Spinoff Series Headed to AMC

The Walking Dead is ending its flagship series in 2022 but the universe will continue to expand. The zombie universe housed on AMC in the United States will be a getting another spinoff show in the form of Tales of the Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead will be an episodic anthology show, following a new batch of characters in each episode. While there is no abundant amount of details for the show just yet, the possibilities are endless. The series can incorporate fallen characters from any of the three Dead shows already on the network but more exciting is the prospect of exploring brand new territories and possibly other countries to show the extent of the zombie apocalypse and how different locations fell and reacted.

“It’s been ten years gone bye; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple said. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Tales of the Walking Dead will involve Gimple and is described as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.”

There are other spinoff shows in development as the network is looking to keep some of the popular cast members and characters moving forward with the franchise beyond The Walking Dead‘s conclusion but none have been made official at this time.

