The Walking Dead Star Makes Terrifying Threat on Twitter

The Walking Dead rolled into a very dark territory in Season 9. The AMC series introduced the Whisperers, a savage group which wears the skin of the dead and walks among them as a means to blend in and have a constant army around them. Among the group is Ryan Hurst’s Beta, a brutish enforcer for the Whisperers which has quite a gripe with the survivors from Alexandria and its surrounding communities. Now, Hurst has made a terrifying threat on Twitter.

The Walking Dead Twitter account shared a photo of Aaron actor Ross Marquand from a recent talk show appearance. The photo came with the caption, “How could you not love this face?” Well, Beta actor Hurst certainly doesn’t, and he has dark plans for it. “Easy,” he responded, “until I peel it off and wear it.”

Hurst is clearly having a little bit of fun with his role as Beta, which he is currently filming as Season 10 is deep into production. Check out the exchange below.

Easy…until I peel it off and wear it. — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) July 6, 2019

Whether or not Hurst’s Beta will kill Marquand’s Aaron is unknown. If the show is to follow the source material going forward, it might just be the other way around. Aaron and Jesus are responsible for the death of Beta in Robert Kirkman’s comic book source material.

Adding to it is Fear the Walking Dead star Garret Dillahunt with some advice for Hurst to calm down. “Still not doing enough yoga,” Dillahunt wrote.

“Stay tuned. It may not be right away, but there’s another season to come, et cetera,” Kang told EW when asked if future episodes will reveal Beta backstory after early apocalypse flashbacks highlighted Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) beginnings. “We definitely have very clear, clear ideas of what Beta was doing before the apocalypse and in those early years and things. Ryan and I have had some of the greatest conversations about it. Obviously, [creator Robert] Kirkman has his ideas in the comic, as well.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October.