Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Scene Where [Spoiler] Got Bit

In the video above, The Walking Dead fans can find clarity on exactly when Carl was bitten.

To end Episode 8×08, The Walking Dead‘s midseason eight finale, Carl revealed a bite mark on his stomach. It’s the mark of certain death coming for Rick’s only son when the AMC series returns in 2018. Carl, however, was not bitten during Negan’s attack on Alexandria. Instead, he acquired the bite two episodes back when fighting walkers in the woods with Siddiq.

The scene above is from The Walking Dead Episode 8×06. When Carl has walkers fall on top of him, one manages to get a bite near his abdomen. Carl is covered in the blood of a horse, masking his own blood from Siddiq and viewers, though Carl is very much aware of the wound and what it means.

“This was the hardest… Losing Steven was… the thought of the journey without Steven in the cast was unbearable but this is… I didn’t see it coming,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “Scott called me up and said, ‘You’re gonna hate this one. I want to just forewarn you.’ Even then, I was waiting to say, ‘This is a really cool way of telling me that I’m off the show, you know that?’ That’s what I thought he was about to say. He said, ‘It’s the kid.’ I couldn’t even say, ‘No.’ I was silent for a minute. He said, twice, ‘Are you still there?’ I just didn’t see it coming.”

Riggs has been with The Walking Dead since its earliest season, briefly appearing in the show’s first episode, and serving as one of the few remaining cast members to have been among the first ten to appear.

