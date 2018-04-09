‘The Walking Dead’: Carl’s Full Letter To Negan Revealed

The Walking Dead revealed Carl’s full letter to Negan in The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×15, Worth, follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Negan, this is Carl,” Carl wrote to Negan, as read to him over the radio by Michonne. “I was helping someone. I got bit. We didn’t even have to be doing what we were doing. I was just helping someone and now I’m gone. You might be gone. Maybe my dad made your people give you up and he killed you but I don’t think so.

“I think you’re still around and you’re working on a way out. Maybe you got out. Maybe you think we’re a lost cause and you just wanna kill all of us. I think you think you have to be who you are. I just wonder if this is what you wanted. I wanted to ask you. I wish I could’ve. Maybe you’ll beat us. And if you do, there will just be someone else to fight. The way out is working together. It’s forgiveness. It’s believing there doesn’t have to be a fight anymore because it doesn’t.

“I hope my dad offers you peace. I hope you take it. I hope everything can change. It did for me.

“Start over. You still can.

“Carl.”

Negan, however, says he would refuse the group’s surrender. He wants to kill every last one of them and that will be starting over. He didn’t want this. Rick made it happen and he wants Michonne to tell him that. No more talk. He smashes the radio.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.