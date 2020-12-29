The Walking Dead Adds Lynn Collins to Cast, First Look Revealed

The Walking Dead has added Lynn Collins to its cast, debuting in one of the upcoming six episodes which are being added to the show’s tenth season. Collins is portraying Leah, a character revealed in the table read video above. Leah will first be discovered by Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon in an episode called “Find Me.” The Find Me episode is Episode 10×18, which will on on March 7. It is the second episode of the upcoming batch which begin airing on February 28, filling what would have been a Spring 2021 void without The Walking Dead due to the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench in the production schedule throughout 2020.

Collins is best known for work in titles like X-Men Origins: Wolverine where she played Kayla Silverfox, John Carter where she was Dejah Thoris, and The Number 23. Collins is only expected to appear in one of the six episodes coming in early 2021. It is unclear whether or not her Leah character will be joining the show in its eleventh and final season which begins production in early 2021 and will being airing in the Fall of 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first look at Collins as Leah in character in Episode 10×18 of The Walking Dead can be seen below!

“It’s in the aftermath of 10A and 10B,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com of the coming six episodes. “It is a part of that story. It’s connected to all that. Even like ‘Here’s Negan’ obviously has to do with Negan’s backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of season 10. These episodes, I mean… There were six episodes, six weeks. They were written in a… We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all.”

The upcoming episodes have also added Robert Patrick to the cast as The Walking Dead is going all in on these six bonus Season 10 episodes on the way to its final destination with a 24-episode Season 11 to round out the saga. Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife Hilarie Burton is also in thee cast, playing Negan’s late wife Lucille in flashbacks throughout the Here’s Negan episode.

Are you excited to see Lynn Collins in The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!