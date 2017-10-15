‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Reveal Fake Spoilers

The Walking Dead is always shrouded in secrecy — mostly regarding who lives and who dies — but ahead of the highly anticipated season 8 premiere on October 22, the cast are spilling all the secrets. What is Rick hiding under those shirts? Negan’s mysterious past revealed! Maggie gets a new romantic partner? Most importantly, why doesn’t Daryl Dixon bathe?

In a new video by EW, cast members Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Melissa McBride (Carol) dish fake spoilers, and you’d never see them coming.

“These are some absolutely, definitively, positively true spoilers,” Lincoln says, before revealing a steamy development for brother-in-arms Daryl. “Daryl Dixon has a shower scene with Eugene. He’s holding his loofah.”

“Rick Grimes actually has man boobs,” Reedus retaliates, before dipping into Daryl’s unspoken past. “You find out that the reason why Daryl doesn’t wear shorts on this show and he doesn’t have, like, a shower scene like some of these other a-holes on this show is that he has a tail.”

“You find out that he was raised by wild animals, mainly possums, and the possums took him into their nest when he was a real young child and somehow hanging out with possums in the woods of Georgia, you develop a possum tail,” Reedus reveals.

“It’s why he doesn’t hook up with Carol, it’s not why he hooks up with, like, Michonne or Maggie or any of them, its because he’s ashamed that he has a two foot possum tail on his backside.”

Cohan notes the group will move to Maryland before relocating to Portland and then to Texas, but Gurira breaks word of a new love in Maggie’s life. “Michonne and Maggie do get together, and decide — Michonne adopts Maggie’s baby girl, and she’s called Michmag,” Gurira says.

Turns out Carol’s daughter, last seen in season 2, is doing well.

“Sophia comes out of the woods, and she’s fine,” McBride says. “She’s a little taller, gorgeous, but she’s fine.”

Bad guy Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) really isn’t a bad guy, after all. Actually, he’s mostly just clowning around.

“It really turns out that Negan in his previous life was actually in a circus, and he was a clown,” Gurira shares. “He actually goes back to something called ‘clown therapy.’”

The Walking Dead airs its season 8 premiere — the series’ landmark 100th episode — Sunday, October 22 at 9.