The Walking Dead Cast Grown Up Photos Are Shocking

The Walking Dead is preparing for its tenth season, meaning it has been around since 2010 and many of the young cast members from the early seasons are now all grown up. For example, Chandler Riggs started the show as Carl Grimes at the age of 10. This year, he turns 19-years-old. A new photo which has gone viral on Reddit is showcasing the aging of each of the young cast members.

Featured in the photo are Chandler Riggs, Madison Lintz, Adrian Kali Turner, Brighton Sharbino, Kyla Kenedy, and Katelyn Nacon. Their original appearances on The Walking Dead are featured on the left side of the screen with their more recent photos on the right side of the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the comparison photos of The Walking Dead cast members growing up below!

“The whole episode sucked in general,” Riggs said of his final episode. “I still get to see all of the other castmates at these conventions and things like that. It did kind of suck moving away from the show but, honestly, it’s so awesome getting to do other roles and other things I haven’t been able to do before and not just being confined to one role. Being Carl was super, super fun but getting to do other things has been the most fun I’ve had in years.”

Riggs has been very active on social media since his exit from the AMC zombie show. As a result, he sees countless messages from fans and is grateful for the support offered to him since leaving a character they and he have spent years with.

“When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs said. “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!