‘The Walking Dead’: Chandler Riggs Is Happy With How Carl Goes Out

Though many fans of The Walking Dead want to see immunity to walker bites or someone miraculously find a cure to the zombie virus in hopes of saving Carl, the young actor who has played the now walker bitten character for eight years promises he is happy with how Carl goes out.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Sunday’s The Walking Dead Mid-Season premiere episode, Chandler Riggs opened up about his character’s sendoff from the AMC show. “I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs said. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

Despite joking about Carl’s surviving in the apocalypse for so long only to die after tripping in the woods with a few random walkers and a complete stranger, Riggs swears he is satisfied with how the show and its crew handled his character. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs said. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Most of all, Riggs is grateful for the constantly outpouring support from him and Carl he has seen since the bite mark was revealed in Episode 8×08. “When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs says, “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

